Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Rolls Out Lamb Burger

It's likely that if you do own a springform pan, you use it for cheesecake, like the No-Bake Key Lime Cheesecake pictured here, and that's about it. There's no need to limit this bakeware piece to such a narrow function, though, and you might be surprised to learn that it's actually very versatile and can be used for recipes both sweet and savory. The design aspect that makes a springform pan so useful in cheesecake-making—those removable sides that hold the ingredients in as they bake and then lift right off when the cake is finished—comes in handy for other recipes that call for a springform pan. (And if you're still not quite sure what a springform pan is, we've got you covered.)

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO