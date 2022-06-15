Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Rolls Out Lamb Burger

Simply salting and then grilling very fresh fish is the best way to enjoy its true flavor. Neither marination nor sauce, either of which may mask the natural, delicate flavor of the fish, is necessary. Salting fish does two major things: It removes the fishy-tasting juice from the flesh, and it firms the fish protein. In Japan, salt-grilling is called shioyaki. Favorite fish to prepare in this style include aji (horse mackerel), iwashi (sardine), ayu (a sweet-tasting freshwater fish), sanma (pike), nishin (herring), saba (mackerel), hirame (sole), and tai (sea bream). These small fish are cooked whole with the head attached. Large fish such as buri (yellowtail), suzuki (sea bass), kajikimaguro (swordfish), and sawara (Spanish mackerel) are filleted, cut into smaller pieces, and then salt-grilled. The preceding list includes many oily fishes, which are juicier and sweeter than white-fleshed fish. If you have never tried grilled—or, at least, broiled—oil-rich fish, I hope you will, using this salt-grilling method.
Comments / 0