Fairfax Connector to Operate Holiday Weekday Service in Observance of Juneteenth Holiday

Fairfax County is one of four Northern Virginia jurisdictions and one non-profit organization which have partnered to offer weekly virtual programming for older adults and adults with disabilities. Arlington County, Fairfax County, Prince William County, the Town of Vienna, and ServiceSource Inc. host live virtual programming on Zoom five days a week. The events range from fitness classes to special presentations to interactive games. This resource is free and all older adults and adults with disabilities who live in Northern Virginia are welcome to use it.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO