PHOENIX -- Arizona lawmakers are moving to ensure that marijuana buyers are getting what they asked for -- and not the things they don't want. Legislation awaiting a House vote would require the Department of Health Services to contract with an outside laboratory to confirm that what medical and recreational dispensaries are selling matches what they claim. HB 2050 also contains new technical requirements to ensure that the batch being tested is the same as the one being sold.

