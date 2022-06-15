PT position: Sr. Center Morning Receptionist

CONTRACT 2022-CS-1 BID DEPOSIT: 5% OF TOTAL BID. In accordance with M.G.L. c.30, Section 39M, the Town of Sudbury seeks sealed bids for the 2022 Complete Streets Intersection Improvements Project. The work consists Complete Streets Intersection Improvements at Concord Road/Union Avenue/Old Lancaster Road; Old Lancaster Road/Peakham Road; Hudson Road/Fairbanks Road. Work includes excavation, milling & resurfacing, pavement construction, installation of granite curb, granite edging, HMA sidewalk, cement concrete curb ramps, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB), minor drainage improvements, removal of existing pavement; installation of stamped asphalt thermoplastic imprint system; removing and resetting wooden guardrail, removing and resetting balance stone wall, loaming & seeding, pavement markings and signs; provisions for safety controls and signing for construction operations.
