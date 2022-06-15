ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PT position: Sr. Center Morning Receptionist

sudbury.ma.us
 3 days ago

Sr Center Front Desk Receptionist Part-time...

sudbury.ma.us

sudbury.ma.us

Camp Sewataro Property Information

Summer 2022 Property Closure (6/16/22) Per section 1.2.2 of the contract, below is a list of camp programming closure dates for the summer of 2022. Sounds of Summer @ Sewataro Concert Event (5/25/22) Please join us at Sewataro on Thursday, June 16 from 4pm until 8pm for our second annual...
SUDBURY, MA
sudbury.ma.us

Complete Streets Intersection Improvements Bid

CONTRACT 2022-CS-1 BID DEPOSIT: 5% OF TOTAL BID. In accordance with M.G.L. c.30, Section 39M, the Town of Sudbury seeks sealed bids for the 2022 Complete Streets Intersection Improvements Project. The work consists Complete Streets Intersection Improvements at Concord Road/Union Avenue/Old Lancaster Road; Old Lancaster Road/Peakham Road; Hudson Road/Fairbanks Road. Work includes excavation, milling & resurfacing, pavement construction, installation of granite curb, granite edging, HMA sidewalk, cement concrete curb ramps, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB), minor drainage improvements, removal of existing pavement; installation of stamped asphalt thermoplastic imprint system; removing and resetting wooden guardrail, removing and resetting balance stone wall, loaming & seeding, pavement markings and signs; provisions for safety controls and signing for construction operations.
SUDBURY, MA
sudbury.ma.us

Spray Schedule for the Week Beginning June 21, 2022

The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project is planning to use a truck mounted aerosol sprayer to apply Zenivex E4 (EPA Reg No. 2724.807) at a rate of 1 oz per acre in Sudbury, Burlington and Bedford during the week beginning Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Spraying will be done between sunset and 11:30 PM.
SUDBURY, MA
sudbury.ma.us

Sudbury Municipal Minute

This video series provides information and updates from Town departments, committees and community members. Please click on the images below to view the episodes. Episode 28: Welcome Combined Facilities Director Sandra Duran. Town Manager Hayes welcomes Sudbury's NEW Combined Facilities Director Sandra Duran. They discuss Facilities Department projects, such as...
SUDBURY, MA

