A number of major local infrastructure projects are set to begin in the months ahead as the state’s Rebuild Illinois public works program enters its fourth year. Among the big items set to get underway in the near future is construction of new underpasses for the 10th Street tracks at Jefferson and Madison. The work will close both streets at the 10th Street tracks starting this fall and lasting until 2024. There will also be lane reductions and occasional closures to finish work on the railroad tracks over South Fifth and Sixth Streets.

