FDA Advisors Back Moderna Shot for Older Children, Teens

MedicineNet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory panel voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend the agency approve the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 17. Despite the unanimous support, some panel members worried that trials of the vaccine were conducted before the emergence...

www.medicinenet.com

Medical Daily

COVID Vaccines For Children Under Five: What Parents Need To Know

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine became available for children aged five to 11 in the UK in April 2022. Those aged 12 and up had already been eligible since 2021. But if you have a child aged under five, you might be wondering, when will they be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Children under five represent the only age group yet to have a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use. There could be a number of reasons for this, including the fact children don’t tend to be as seriously affected if they contract COVID-19, so other groups have possibly been prioritised.
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
Benzinga

Moderna Plans COVID-19 Vaccine Trial For Infants: WSJ

Moderna Inc MRNA is reportedly planning to evaluate its COVID-19 vaccine in infants aged three months to 6 months. According to the Wall Street Journal report, the company is in the final stages of planning the study, to be named BabyCove. It is expected to begin enrolling approximately 700 babies...
Nature.com

Waning effectiveness of the third dose of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

The duration of protection of the third (booster) dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer BNT162b2 mRNA Coronavirus Disease 2019 vaccine has been the subject of recent investigations, as global discussions around the necessity and effectiveness of a fourth dose are already underway. By conducting a retrospective study implementing a test-negative case-control design, analyzing 546,924 PCR tests performed throughout January 2022 by 389,265 persons who received at least two doses, we find that the effectiveness in each month-since-vaccination decreases significantly. Compared to those vaccinated five months prior to the outcome period, on August 2021, relative protection against infection waned from 53.4% a month after vaccination to 16.5% three months after vaccination. These results suggest that there is a significant waning of vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron variant of the third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine within a few months after administration. Additional information could assist to comprehensively estimate the effectiveness of the three-dose-strategy.
Reuters

Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease spreads in the United States and Europe. The World Health Organization said on Tuesday there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads.
MedicineNet.com

Can Moles Be a Sign of Other Cancers?

Moles, also called nevi, are a collection of regular melanocytes. Most moles are noncancerous (benign). However, some moles may undergo alterations in their shape, size, and texture due to changes in the DNA of cells. This leads to melanoma, a fast-growing, life-threatening skin cancer. Although common moles are not malignant,...
Kansas Reflector

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […] The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CNET

FDA Approves COVID Vaccines for Kids as Young as 6 Months Old

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. The news comes two days after an expert...
The Independent

CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 shots for children under 5

U.S. health advisers on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.The advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that coronavirus vaccines should be opened to children as young as 6 months. The final signoff was expected later in the day from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.While the Food and Drug Administration OKs vaccines, it's the CDC that decides who should get them.The government has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals...
MedicineNet.com

8 Impressive Health Benefits of Cherries

Cherries contain 18% of the daily recommended dose of vitamin C. Vitamin C is essential to producing collagen—a protein that provides structure to the eyes. Many studies suggest that vitamin C may prevent cataracts and the progression of vision loss. Vitamin A also prevents oxidative damage, which can help...
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Stop Menstrual Migraines? 7 Treatment Options

Migraine is characterized by throbbing pain that typically affects one side of the head, often accompanied by nausea, mood swings, and visual disturbances triggered by movement, light, smells, and sound (acute sensitivity). Menstrual migraines are one type of migraine that tends to strike about 2-3 days before the start of...
The Independent

Biden celebrates ‘huge relief’ for parents as FDA authorises Covid vaccine for young kids

President Joe Biden celebrated the US Food and Drug Administration’s authorisation of Covid-19 vaccines for children younger than five as a huge relief for parents.The FDA announced on Friday that vaccines for young children were now officially authorised. “Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age. As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” FDA Commissioner Robert...
MedicineNet.com

Can You Feel a Brain Tumor?

You can't feel a brain tumor directly because the brain and skull have no nerve endings. The lack of nerve endings means that your brain can't sense pain. But when a tumor grows and starts to put pressure on nerves and blood vessels around the brain, in the skull, you may get a painful headache.
MedicineNet.com

The 23 Best Health Benefits and Household Uses of Baking Soda

Baking soda is also commonly known as sodium bicarbonate and occurs naturally on Earth. It is widely used as an ingredient in baking pastries like cakes, muffins, and bread. It causes the dough to rise by producing carbon dioxide. It can also regulate your body's pH balance. Eliminating bacteria and...
