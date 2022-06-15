ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, TX

LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CLAYTON J. SAWYERS, DECEASED

Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, June 16, 2022. NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CLAYTON J. SAWYERS,...

eparisextra.com

The Fifth District Court of Appeals has reversed the 2021 conviction of a Hunt County man

On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas County Sheriff's Office supervisor pleads guilty to embezzlement

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Office supervisor Umeka Treymane Myers has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $250,000 from the jail's commissary fund.  According to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham, between 2018 and 2021 Myers fraudulently issued dozens of credit cards that she used in Texas, Louisiana, Nevada, Maryland and New York. The 49-year-old worked as a supervisor at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center's inmate property vault, which refunds inmates' commissary account balances when they are released.  When an inmate's account has more than $30, property vault employees such as Myers give them the balance on debit cards generated by software.  If an employee makes an error processing a debit card, the software creates an error message that can only be cleared by a supervisor. In this case, it was Myers.  After overriding a debit card error, Myers used released inmates' book-in numbers to create new and duplicate cards. Myers would then enter the same amount from the card issued to the released inmate on the newly created card, Meacham said.Myers faces up to 10 years in federal prison. 
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

In Dallas, Sobering Center Removed From Proposed Homeless Facility After Resident Complaints

Last month, a proposed homeless facility in City Council’s District 3 caused a stir among residents in the area. The facility is intended for 2929 S. Hampton Road near Keist Park in Oak Cliff as part of a deal with Dallas County. Residents’ biggest beef with it at the time was that the project would also include a sobering center, a place where intoxicated people can be monitored while they sober up. The facility would also include space for the Dallas Police Department’s RIGHT Care team, which is meant to assist with mental health emergencies.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested In 3 Days On Controlled Substance Charges

Emory Woman Reportedly Had Teen In Car When Caught With Methamphetamine. Four people were arrested over the past three days on controlled substance charges. An Emory woman reportedly had a 13-year-old in the car with her when caught with methamphetamine. The two Fort Worth women were reportedly caught with meth and rock cocaine during a traffic stop. A Sulphur Springs man was arrested at the courthouse on warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Fugitive arrested in Henderson County for mass casualty threat

KERRVILLE, Texas - A man accused of making a mass casualty threat in Kerr County has been arrested in Henderson County. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office says it began helping the Kerrville Police Department find John Thomas Martin IV, who was wanted for terroristic threats concerning a local discount store following a June 10 incident.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
planetrockwall.com

Municipal Cemetery | Rockwall, TX

In early 2003, Henry R. Squires bequeathed more than $123,000 for a Rockwall Memorial Cemetery rehabilitation. On Monday, May 30, 2005, more than 50 area residents and city staff members gathered around the cemetery’s new fountain to remember Squires, honor his dedicated service and marvel at improvements to the 130-year-old facility.
ROCKWALL, TX
klif.com

Former Arlington Officer Indicted for Murder

(WBAP/KLIF) — A former Arlington police officer was indicted, Thursday, for the fatal shooting of a man after a low speed chase. Robert Phillips was indicted on a charge of murder by a Tarrant County Grand Jury for the shooting death of 40-year-old Jesse Fischer of Addison. In October of 2021, Fischer was turning his vehicle around in a cul-de-sac during a low-speed chase, when Phillips exited his patrol car and fired six shots through the windshield, killing Fischer.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Euless Police Seize Video of Dangerous Street ‘Takeover'

Euless police are investigating a dangerous street “takeover” in which young drivers burned rubber, did donuts and spun out of control within feet of a crowd of spectators -- and officers seized video from one of the participants. It happened about 2:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of...
EULESS, TX
CBS DFW

Tarrant County Sheriff warns of rise in scam calls

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about the rise in scams involving fake warrants. Individuals are calling victims in Tarrant County, the sheriff's office said, telling them they have outstanding warrants, unpaid citations, or failure to report to court as a jury member or witness.  The scam also involved asking victims to stay on the phone while purchasing Green Dot cards, gift cards or using Zelle or Cashapp to pay the fraudulent fine or bond. The phone numbers they call from may appear to be legitimate. The sheriff's office said that they do not call citizens...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Murder Suspects In Custody

Press Release From Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Hopkins County Sheriff. This evening two investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas and a Texas Ranger traveled to St Louis, Missouri. They arrested the two suspects in the homicide that happened Monday evening. We can now identify the victim of...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to shooting call, gang unit assisting with investigation

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Mariposa Apartments located at the 1200 block of Oak Hill Road Friday evening.  At about 6 p.m., East Division officers found a juvenile male who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said he was in the 2200 block of East Loop 820 when he was shot.  The victim was uncooperative with officers, police said. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition for treatment.  Gang unit officers are assisting police with the investigation and there is no suspect in custody.
FORT WORTH, TX

