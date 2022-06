RIVERHEAD, N.Y.—The United Metro Energy Corporation, where Teamsters Local 553 members in Brooklyn seeking their first union contract have been on strike for more than a year, on June 10 announced it had signed a five-year union contract at its two fuel-oil terminals on Long Island. But the Teamsters call the union there, United Service Workers Union Local 355, a “sham union.”

