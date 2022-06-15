ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hepatitis C testing, treatment and prevention in low- and middle-income country prisons

By Joseph D. Tucker
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection is common among people who are incarcerated in low- and middle-income countries. Prison policy changes towards HCV testing and treatment are pivotal for social justice and can be a crucial step for achieving HCV global elimination...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Waning effectiveness of the third dose of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

The duration of protection of the third (booster) dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer BNT162b2 mRNA Coronavirus Disease 2019 vaccine has been the subject of recent investigations, as global discussions around the necessity and effectiveness of a fourth dose are already underway. By conducting a retrospective study implementing a test-negative case-control design, analyzing 546,924 PCR tests performed throughout January 2022 by 389,265 persons who received at least two doses, we find that the effectiveness in each month-since-vaccination decreases significantly. Compared to those vaccinated five months prior to the outcome period, on August 2021, relative protection against infection waned from 53.4% a month after vaccination to 16.5% three months after vaccination. These results suggest that there is a significant waning of vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron variant of the third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine within a few months after administration. Additional information could assist to comprehensively estimate the effectiveness of the three-dose-strategy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

First pneumonic plague case reported in Ituri, DRC

A first case of pneumonic plague was recorded Thursday, June 2, in the health zone of Rethy, in the territory of Djugu (Ituri), according to a Radio Okapi report. He is a man in his forties living in Belendju village in the Lokpa health area. Following a few symptoms presented,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

How months-long COVID infections could seed dangerous new variants

Tracking SARS-CoV-2 evolution during persistent cases provides insight into the origins of Omicron and other global variants. What can scientists do with this knowledge?. You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Sissy Sonnleitner tracks nearly every COVID-19 case in Austria’s rugged eastern Tyrol region. So, when...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A randomized controlled trial to test financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccination in Ghana

To the Editor - Achieving high levels of vaccine uptake across Africa will be critical to achieving global COVID-19 vaccination. Cash incentives have been proposed as a way to improve the efficiency and equity of the roll-out in Africa1. While there is a large body of experimental evidence suggesting that financial incentives can promote healthcare use2, studies on the promotion of COVID-19 vaccination uptake from high-income countries have had mixed results. Large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of financial incentives in Sweden and the USA have produced conflicting results about their effect on the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines3,4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Mandela
Nature.com

Rapid evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants by analysis of genetic distance

Timely evaluation of the protective effects of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern is urgently needed to inform pandemic control planning. Based on 78 vaccine efficacy or effectiveness (VE) data from 49 studies and 1,984,241 SARS-CoV-2 sequences collected from 31 regions, we analyzed the relationship between genetic distance (GD) of circulating viruses against the vaccine strain and VE against symptomatic infection. We found that the GD of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is highly predictive of vaccine protection and accounted for 86.3% (P"‰="‰0.038) of the VE change in a vaccine platform-based mixed-effects model and 87.9% (P"‰="‰0.006) in a manufacturer-based model. We applied the VE-GD model to predict protection mediated by existing vaccines against new genetic variants and validated the results by published real-world and clinical trial data, finding high concordance of predicted VE with observed VE. We estimated the VE against the Delta variant to be 82.8% (95% prediction interval: 68.7"“96.0) using the mRNA vaccine platform, closely matching the reported VE of 83.0% from an observational study. Among the four sublineages of Omicron, the predicted VE varied between 11.9% and 33.3%, with the highest VE predicted against BA.1 and the lowest against BA.2, using the mRNA vaccine platform. The VE-GD framework enables predictions of vaccine protection in real time and offers a rapid evaluation method against novel variants that may inform vaccine deployment and public health responses.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis C Virus#Prison#Viral Hepatitis#Hcv
Medical Daily

Severe COVID-19 ‘Rare’ In Unvaccinated People, Survey Reveals

A survey has found that people who did not get the vaccine had a lower rate of suffering severe COVID-19 amid the pandemic. The survey uploaded to the preprint server ResearchGate presented data from more than 18,500 respondents from the “Control Group” project with more than 300,000 overall participants. An analysis revealed that compared to those who got jabbed, unvaccinated people reported fewer hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
TODAY.com

More cases of mystery hepatitis in kids: Possible cause, symptoms, prevention

The outbreak of mysterious hepatitis cases among kids, first identified in April, is still ongoing. And investigators are now monitoring hundreds of cases in the U.S. and globally. Health officials in the U.S. are looking into 274 potential cases of hepatitis in children, according to new data from the Centers...
KIDS
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03765-z, published online 21 December 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised about overlaps with a previously-published article by the research group of two contributing authors, Khan and Ahmad1. Specifically, Figs.Â 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8b overlap with Figs.Â 4, 5, 2, 6 and 7 in1 respectively. A review of images and data presented in these figures identified errors and discrepancies that could not be resolved and, therefore, authors have lost confidence in the integrity of the data.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy