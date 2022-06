The Washington Legislature asked the departments of Ecology and Commerce to work together to recommend some ways that "green," low-carbon energy projects across the state can be improved. These green energy projects will help reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions, as mandated under state law. We have been working with industry leaders, state and local governments, and community stakeholders to develop recommendations on how these projects can be implemented more efficiently. Now we want to hear from you.

