Touch a Truck

Don't let this event be the one that got away! Celebrate Father's Day weekend with a fishing trip as epic as dad himself. Come out to Bailey Lake at 10 a.m. on June 18, and don't forget to bring your fishing gear as we turn up the heat on a Father's Day fishing contest. Prizes will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish and biggest combination of father and child fish. Overflow parking will be available at Norwood Elementary.

BURLESON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO