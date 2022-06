Defending champion Nelly Korda and her rivals will chase a record $9 million purse at this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship after organisers announced a doubling of prize money for the event on Tuesday. PGA of America President Jim Richerson said the decision to double the purse -- from $4.5 million to $9 million -- was a result of support from sponsors KPMG and a desire to elevate women's golf.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 23 MINUTES AGO