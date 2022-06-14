ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Engineer who claimed Google AI is sentient placed on leave

By Chris Mills Rodrigo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cA2nN_0gBlikpj00

( The Hill ) – A Google engineer who argued that the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) is sentient has been placed on personal leave.

A spokesperson for the company declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the suspension, noting that it is “a longstanding, private personnel matter.”

Multiple news outlets have reported that Blake Lemoine, the senior software engineer from Google’s responsible AI team, violated the company’s confidentiality policy.

Lemoine’s concerns reportedly grew out of his work with Google’s LaMDA model, which he grew to believe was sentient with feelings and emotions.

In a Medium post after he was placed on leave, Lemoine wrote that he sought “a minimal amount of outside consultation” after his managers turned down requests to escalate his concerns.

“When we escalated to the VP in charge of the relevant safety effort they literally laughed in my face and told me that the thing which I was concerned about isn’t the kind of thing which is taken seriously at Google,” Lemoine wrote.

The Google spokesperson told The Hill that Lemoine’s claims about LaMDA being sentient were reviewed and dismissed.

“These systems imitate the types of exchanges found in millions of sentences, and can riff on any fantastical topic — if you ask what it’s like to be an ice cream dinosaur, they can generate text about melting and roaring and so on,” they said. “LaMDA tends to follow along with prompts and leading questions, going along with the pattern set by the user.”

“Our team — including ethicists and technologists — has reviewed Blake’s concerns per our AI Principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims” the spokesperson added.

While some researchers have suggested that automated systems could reach sentience, the consensus opinion in the space is that the technology has a very long way to go to reach such a point.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Ai#Sentient
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
FOX59

Fuel can ignites as Trafalgar teen puts gas into mower

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Some routine yard work turned into a scary situation after a fuel can caught fire in Trafalgar Tuesday. According to the department, a 16-year-old was inside a barn and fueling a mower in the 4000 block of County Road W. 300 South when the can suddenly ignited as fuel ran down the […]
TRAFALGAR, IN
FOX59

Prosecutor determines Muncie woman justified in killing intruder

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman will not face charges after the prosecutor ruled that she acted in self-defense when she shot and killed an intruder in 2021. The ruling comes after an investigation into a shooting in the 1400 block of East 7th Street. The homeowner called the police to report an unknown person […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Juveniles rescued after kayaks flip on Wildcat Creek

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Three juveniles were rescued in Tippecanoe County Wednesday after their kayaks flipped on the Wildcat Creek. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. The three juveniles, two females and one male, had become stranded after their kayaks flipped near the 8600 block […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

18-year-old dead in shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Versailles Drive, near Epler Avenue and State Road 135. Police said officers arrived on scene and located one individual suffering from […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Burger Week returns for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — A whole week devoted to burgers? Sign us up! Indianapolis Burger Week returns next week, giving you the chance to sample some of Indiana’s best burgers for $7 at participating Indy-area restaurants. Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, runs from June 20 through June 26. Over the course of seven days, burger lovers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Greenwood man killed in hit-and-run on State Road 135

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead overnight. Authorities say the victim was hit and killed on State Road 135 near Fairview Road. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 23-year-old Andrew M. Benkert of Greenwood. An autopsy is pending. The crash happened around 11:45 […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Coroner’s office identifies 3 killed in separate Indianapolis cases

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified people killed in separate Indianapolis cases, including a woman whose March death was ruled a homicide this week. On March 15, police responded to the 4700 block of E. 10th Street where they found 31-year-old Ebony Burton dead from injuries “consistent with trauma.” The Marion County […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy