It’s hot out, which means now might seem like a weird time to think about free agency. Well, guess what? I’m a weird guy, so I’m going to do it anyway. Every season, there are impending free-agent players in their so-called "walk year" who blow past expectations and earn themselves way, way more money than the industry thought they’d get. A recent example: Robbie Ray turned a breakout Cy Young campaign in 2021 into a huge deal with the Mariners.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO