ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ford recalls over 2.9 million vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzHUc_0gBldzR500

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

Microsoft pulls the plug on Internet Explorer

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

1.4M electrical panels recalled due to thermal, fire hazards

(KTVX) — Schneider Electric has issued a recall on 1.4 million electrical panels due to an unsecured screw that could result in the load center overheating. The product safety notice is for the QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Center. Schneider says the wire-binding screw within the lug body could potentially not be torqued properly to the Plug-on-Neutral bar. […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Cars
News 8 WROC

Second person arrested after body found behind Geneva hospital

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to a body found behind a Geneva hospital. According to officials from the Geneva Police Department, 24-year-old Lacritia Verstraete of Waterloo was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a corpse. Authorities say Verstraete was found in Canandaigua. […]
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating homicide on St. Paul St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening on St. Paul Street near Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman in her 30s who was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Recall#Transit Connect#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

Woman shot on Chapin Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a 24-year-old woman from Rochester is recovering after she was shot Friday evening on Chapin Street. Officers say a private vehicle took the victim to Rochester General Hospital at around 11:55 p.m. The RPD said the victim was shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy