In just a few years, the men behind Texas-based tech giants could be some of the first trillionaires. A new study by software company Tipalti Approve predicts Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, will reach trillionaire status by 2024. His estimated net worth at the start of the year was $263 billion and it has increased by an average of 129% since 2017, which puts him on track to reach a $1.38 trillion net worth at age 52. Though Musk has other ventures like Neuralink and the Boring Company, the study notes Tesla and SpaceX as contributors to his growing...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO