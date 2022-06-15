ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

‘Yellowstone’ Pauses to Support Flood-Ravaged National Park

By Billy Dukes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Massive flooding in southern Montana hasn't gone unnoticed by the cast of Yellowstone. The Paramount Network show is currently filming in Montana, but so far, there's no indication they've been affected. A tweet from the show's official account shows that the cast and crew is thinking about their neighbors....

7 Places In Montana Aren’t Great For A Bachelor Party

We all love to party, but you have to make sure you have the best time with the people that will be around you. I have been lucky enough to have been invited to a few bachelor parties in my life so far, and if there is one thing you should make sure to pick a location that is perfect for the whole group.
BBC

Yellowstone: Historic floods could reach eastern Montana

Unprecedented and sudden flooding at the oldest national park in the US this week has caused widespread damage to its roads and infrastructure and surrounding communities. Some 10,000 visitors were evacuated on Monday from Yellowstone National Park, a blow to the 150-year-old park at the height of its tourist season.
Montana Dads Fish for FREE This Father’s Day Weekend 2022

Nothing says "Father's Day" like fishing. The Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks understand that Father's Day is all about spending time with dad. That is why they are allowing anyone who wants to fish in Montana, to do so without a license. That's right, you and your "ol' man" can partake in the traditional Father's Day pastime of attempting to catch a fish....FOR FREE!
Montana Hunters: Leap on Leftover Licenses Starting Monday

It will take some online submissions. Maybe not your favorite, but it could be worth the effort. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that drawings for some of their surplus licenses for deer and elk will begin this Monday, June 20 and continue through . More will be made available for other species starting August 9. Hopefully a system that was enacted two years will make this an easier process to at least get in the drawings.
6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
Full Steam Ahead! Cleanup at Red Lodge

Just a few days ago, Red Lodge was mostly under water. Roads covered in debris. Many homes damaged, some missing completely after being washed away. Though after every dark event, there is always a light shining through. Carbon County's Disaster Fund has reached out to Townsquare Media and provided us...
Floods: FEMA Administrator & Top Montana Officials in Red Lodge

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was in Red Lodge, Montana Thursday, just hours after President Biden signed an emergency disaster declaration due to the flooding across Southcentral and Southwestern Montana. (Photos and video are below) Montana's Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras (R-MT) touted the quick action by...
Where in the World is Montana’s Governor?

UPDATE 3:49 pm At 1:18 pm Wednesday the Governor's Office sent a release that stated,. Governor Gianforte left the country late last week on a long-scheduled personal trip with the first lady. He is returning early and as quickly as possible. Original article below. I've hesitated to write this article...
Gianforte left country before Montana flood crisis

MISSOULA, Mont. — Since flooding began in southern and central Montana, people have noticed the absence of Gov. Greg Gianforte. Although he's used social media for updates and communication, Gianforte has not been seen in person. His office has been tight-lipped on his whereabouts. NBC Montana asked the governor's...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,078 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 283,054 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,078 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,340 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,492,127 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,822...
