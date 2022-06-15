ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

PG&E outage reported in Auburn on Wednesday

By Daniel Macht
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower appears to have been restored after nearly 2,800 customers of Pacific Gas &...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymotherlode.com

New Wildfire Prevention Technology Shuts Off Power On Impact

Sonora, CA — Things like tree branches falling into power lines have been the cause of multiple high-profile fires in recent years in California. In response, PG&E has been implementing new technology that will shut off power within one-tenth of a second,when a fault, such as a tree limb coming into contact with a powerline, is detected. PG&E reports that last year, on 170 circuits with the new safety settings enabled, there was an 80% reduction in “reportable ignitions in high fire-threat areas that could result in a wildfire,” compared to the prior three-year average.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn households experience power outages amid PG&E fire safety roll out

Squirrel blamed as PG&E rolls out enhanced safety settings — Some Auburn-area residents experienced power outages this week after PG&E recently enacted its enhanced powerline safety settings for fire season. Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, 2,800 PG&E customers lost power throughout Auburn, Rocklin, Lincoln and Newcastle. On Thursday, 661...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

CAL FIRE, Placer County Fire annual Fiddyment vegetation burn to continue

South Placer County residents may continue to see smoke Saturday, June 18. CAL FIRE and the Placer County Fire Department is holding its annual Fiddyment Burn with area agencies and volunteer firefighters as a training exercise and fuel reduction project. Saturday’s prescribed burn takes place between 10 a.m. and 4...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Business
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Semi Jackknife Accident Blocks Traffic

Accident on Highway 50 Trans Ramp Caused by Jackknifed Big Rig. A jackknife accident involving a big rig shut down traffic on the Highway 50 trans ramp in Sacramento for more than an hour as the site was cleared. The accident occurred on the ramp off the West Side Freeway around 7:10 a.m., when the big rig jackknifed across the lanes, causing two other vehicles to spin out into the mud. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that traffic came to a complete stop until vehicles began passing on the right-hand side.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Untouched wildland to be preserved in Placer County

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 490 acres of untouched woodlands in western Placer County that contains 34 prehistoric Maidu and Miwok Native American sites is being preserved in a partnership with William Jessup University, the Placer Land Trust and Placer County. The property sits in a valley east of Park Drive in Rocklin and west […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Kcra
FOX40

Stockton Blvd closed by downed phone line

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to a downed phone line on Thursday morning, Stockton Boulevard between Roosevelt Avenue and 20th Avenue will be closed until noon on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, a big rig clipped the line and brought down the phone line. Crews are currently working on putting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - June 17, 2022

In November and December 2020, a multi-agency task force comprised of the State Water Resources Control Board and Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board; Butte County Department of Public Works; California Department of Water Resources; California Department of Fish and Wildlife; California Department of Parks and Recreation; and Governor’s Office of Emergency Services came together as the ‘Watershed Working Group’ to address water quality concerns in the North Complex Wildfire burn area and downstream. In 2021, the burn area of the Dixie Wildfire was added for monitoring, and additional partner agencies were added to the working group.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Fireworks show at Cal Expo cancelled

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The skies over Cal Expo will remain dark on the night of July 4 now that the fireworks show will not be happening for the third year in a row. “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision that Cal Expo will be unable to host the annual fireworks show this year,” […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KCRA.com

Fire at condo construction site in Sacramento's Natomas area forces evacuations

Firefighters battled a large fire early Wednesday at a construction site for condos in Sacramento's Natomas area that forced residents at nearby apartments to evacuate because of intense flames. The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. on East Commerce Way and Gregory Thatch Circle. Nearby residents who were evacuated have...
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

Father's Day is Sunday and there are plenty of events and festivities happening across Northern California from Juneteenth events to a beer festival and the El Dorado County fair. Juneteenth events across the area. Sunday is Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and there are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘An Honest Mistake’: Rancho Cordova Gas Station Manager Fired For Selling 69 Cent Gas Receives Outpouring Of Support

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The Rancho Cordova gas station manager fired for accidentally selling 69-cent gas and costing his company thousands of dollars is now receiving attention from people across the country wanting to help him. As of Thursday night, John Szczecina’s family’s GoFundMe account had received more than 800 donations for a total nearing the $20,000 figure listed as the goal. That’s the amount of money his gas station said he cost them in lost revenue when he accidentally set the gas price at 69 cents for several hours. “So, wow, I’m overwhelmed,” Szczecina said. “I’m like, wow.” He added, “I think...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Plumas County News

Yikes! It’s going to be a while

Caltrans District 2 posted aerial photos this morning, June 16, on its Facebook page depicting the extent of damage along Highway 70 as a result of last weekend’s weather and subsequent slides. The photos show not only the issues with the roadway itself, but with the hillside above it. Crews are working to remove the debris and assess the steps necessary to stabilize the area and render it safe for motorists. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, and it remains closed to through traffic from the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) on the east end and Jarbo Gap in Butte County on the west end.
ABC10

Raley's O-N-E market opens in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new type of Raley's market is coming to Roseville and opens Thursday in the Plaza at Blue Oaks. The Raley's O-N-E Market is in west Roseville at the corner of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. O-N-E stands for organic nutrition education and focuses on ingredient transparency and minimally processed foods.
FOX40

Natomas three alarm fire destroys several homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at 5301 East Commerce Way in Natomas on Wednesday destroyed eight condominium units that were under construction, according to the Sacramento Fire Department Frank Sabia, who witnessed the fire, said that the heat was so intense that it melted his cars side mirrors that was parked almost 40-feet from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy