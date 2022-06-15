PG&E outage reported in Auburn on Wednesday

Sonora, CA — Things like tree branches falling into power lines have been the cause of multiple high-profile fires in recent years in California. In response, PG&E has been implementing new technology that will shut off power within one-tenth of a second,when a fault, such as a tree limb coming into contact with a powerline, is detected. PG&E reports that last year, on 170 circuits with the new safety settings enabled, there was an 80% reduction in “reportable ignitions in high fire-threat areas that could result in a wildfire,” compared to the prior three-year average.
