Science

Ethical, legal and social/societal implications (ELSI) of recall-by-genotype (RbG) and genotype-driven-research (GDR) approaches: a scoping review

By Katharina Tschigg
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Recall by Genotype (RbG), Genotype-driven-recall (GDR), and Genotype-based-recall (GBR) strategies are increasingly used to conduct genomic or biobanking sub-studies that single out participants as eligible because of their specific individual genotypic information. However, existing regulatory and governance frameworks do not apply to all...

www.nature.com

#Research Ethics#Genotype#Genetic Discrimination#Elsi
Community Policy