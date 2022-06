(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert J. Contee III announced a new $20,000 hiring bonus that will make MPD more competitive and help the Department recruit new officers, with a focus on hiring more DC residents and women. The new incentive is part of Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which funds an additional 347 new officers in FY23 and goes into effect on October 1, 2022. The Administration expedited the program to allow MPD to immediately begin recruitment efforts.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO