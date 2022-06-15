University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences teams with TRC Healthcare to Offer Cannabis Education for Pharmacists
The University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (CU Pharmacy) and TRC Healthcare (TRC) have launched a new training program to help pharmacists deliver better healthcare for patients...
Keep in mind that doctors are a wealth of knowledge, but medical marijuana and its benefits are a very new science and not all medical professionals are up to date with the latest developments. It is completely understandable to have skepticism towards prescription pain medication. America’s opioid crisis continues to...
Nurses are 'unable to pay rent' and are relying on food banks as the workforce faces a 'critical situation', MPs have heard. Dr Denise Chaffer, president of the Royal College of Nursing, said that staff retention was a 'critical issue' in the sector and it was having a major impact on safe staffing levels of nurses.
The number of programs and prescribers offering safer supply to reduce risk of overdose increased dramatically in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study looking at services across Canada. The findings, published this month in the International Journal of Drug Policy, suggest capacity for further...
Researchers have identified chronic pain as the most commonly listed condition specified on medical cannabis applications. Medical cannabis program enrollment jumped by over four times between 2016 and 2020, reaching nearly three million patients in 2020, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers, led...
– bttn, a company building next-generation healthcare supply distribution, announced a $20 million Series A led by Tiger Global with participation from seed investor Fuse. – Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, bttn was created to help solve the lack of medical supplies facing healthcare workers and improve access. The company has one lofty goal: to digitally transform the massive, antiquated $250B/year medical supply market ecosystem. Bttn provides healthcare professionals with access to over 2.5 million medical supplies from top name-brand manufacturers, faster onboarding, pricing transparency and cost savings.
Sesame, the only company proven to lower the price of medical care for American consumers raises $27M in Series B financing to expand its national marketplace of high-quality, ultra-affordable medical care for all Americans, whether they are insured or not. – The round was led by GV (formerly Google Ventures)...
Patient-initiated brief admission as a complement to outpatient psychiatric care is appreciated by nurses and patients, and can reduce levels of anxiety in people with emotional instability and self-harm, a new thesis from Karolinska Institutet reports. Self-harming behavior is a serious societal problem, especially among the young. Around half of...
The American Medical Association (AMA) has adopted a policy of supporting the expungement of criminal records for people arrested or convicted of cannabis-related offenses in states where marijuana is legal or decriminalized. “This affects young people aspiring to careers in medicine as well as many others who are denied housing,...
Interns spend only a small proportion of time with hospitalized patients, according to a study published online June 8 in JAMA Network Open. Michael A. Rosen, Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, and colleagues analyzed data from real-time locating system (RTLS) badges worn by 43 internal medicine interns during the 2018 to 2019 academic year.
Consolidation of healthcare in the US has resulted in integrated organizations, encompassing large geographic areas, with varying services and complex patient flows. Profound changes in patient volumes and behavior have occurred during the SARS Cov2 pandemic, but understanding these across organizations is challenging. Network analysis provides a novel approach to address this. We retrospectively evaluated hospital-based encounters with an index emergency department visit in a healthcare system comprising 18 hospitals, using patient transfer as a marker of unmet clinical need. We developed quantitative models of transfers using network analysis incorporating the level of care provided (ward, progressive care, intensive care) during pre-pandemic (May 25, 2018 to March 16, 2020) and mid-pandemic (March 17, 2020 to March 8, 2021) time periods. 829,455 encounters were evaluated. The system functioned as a non-small-world, non-scale-free, dissociative network. Our models reflected transfer destination diversification and variations in volume between the two time points "“ results of intentional efforts during the pandemic. Known hub-spoke architecture correlated with quantitative analysis. Applying network analysis in an integrated US healthcare organization demonstrates changing patterns of care and the emergence of bottlenecks in response to the SARS Cov2 pandemic, consistent with clinical experience, providing a degree of face validity. The modelling of multiple influences can identify susceptibility to stress and opportunities to strengthen the system where patient movement is common and voluminous. The technique provides a mechanism to analyze the effects of intentional and contextual changes on system behavior.
Have you ever had a bone for science? I did when I was growing up. I remember I used to want to be a scientist – I had so many questions about so many things, and I wanted to know everything I could learn. I enjoyed running experiments to see what would happen if you froze a soda or mixed things together. I was inquisitive. While I never became a scientist – or even a high school graduate (I was a troubled youth) – I still have an interest and respect for science. So I love attending a scientific conference, even though most of the language is above my pay grade.
Trust and confidence are the vitals of a doctor-patient relationship (DPR). It stands as an essential for medical ethics. DPR is commonly formed when a physician attends to a patient's medical requirements in a pleasant manner, such as during a check-up, diagnosis, and treatment. As a result of the relationship, the doctor owes it to the patient to successfully treat the ailment or end the relationship. Primary care physicians, in particular, must create a satisfying DPR to provide excellent health care to their patients. Many doctors prioritize the doctor-patient relationship, believing that the patient's safety comes first. However, finding a doctor with that mindset can be a tough job. The doctor-patient interaction is important to Dr. Luis E. Fuentes López, a body contouring surgeon. Dr. Luis Emilio Fuentes López was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and received his doctorate in medicine from the Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE). Therefore, he continued his education in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he completed his residency in General Surgery at the Hospital de la Misericordia and later in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Casa de Portugal Hospital.
More than 21 million people provide unpaid care for millions of people living with dementia in the U.S. With input from caregivers, researchers from Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University, the University of Wisconsin and Purdue University are developing and testing Helping the Helpers, a user-centered, evidence-based app to support dementia caregivers as they help manage medications—very often multiple drugs for various conditions—of individuals who cannot do so independently.
