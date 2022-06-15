ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences teams with TRC Healthcare to Offer Cannabis Education for Pharmacists

By SOP Communications
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTE: This post originally appeared in PR Newswire on June 1, 2022. It has been edited for clarity and space. The University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (CU Pharmacy) and TRC Healthcare (TRC) have launched a new training program to help pharmacists deliver better healthcare for patients...

news.cuanschutz.edu

