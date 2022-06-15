The City of Santa Maria Public Library presents an exciting new book club for children ages 8 through 12 years old called the “Next Chapter Book Club.” The first meeting of the Next Chapter Book Club will be held in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater on Thursday, June 23rd at 3:30 p.m., and will feature Willodeen by Katherine Applegate.

Each month, participants will receive a free copy of the book. During the program, talk about last month’s book and read the first chapter of the new book together. Copies of the book will be provided on a first come, first served basis, and no registration is required.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Hours of operation and more information about the Library and its resources are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.

Department:

Public Library

Contact Person: Kaela Villalobos, Librarian II

Telephone Number:

(805)

925-0994 ext. 8564

Email Address: