Princess Story Time

Santa Maria, California
Santa Maria, California
 3 days ago

Begin the day with a special Princess story time, with stories and princesses from the award winning and magical children’s entertainment group, A Wish Your Heart Makes. This special story time will be held in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater at the City of Santa Maria Public Library, Friday, June 17th at 11:00 a.m.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Hours of operation and more information about the Library and its resources are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Kaela Villalobos, Librarian II

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 ext. 8564

Email Address: libraryyouth@cityofsantamaria.org

Santa Maria is a city near the Central Coast of California in northern Santa Barbara County. It is approximately 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Its estimated 2019 population was 107,263,

