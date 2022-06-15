Begin the day with a special Princess story time, with stories and princesses from the award winning and magical children’s entertainment group, A Wish Your Heart Makes. This special story time will be held in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater at the City of Santa Maria Public Library, Friday, June 17th at 11:00 a.m.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Hours of operation and more information about the Library and its resources are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Kaela Villalobos, Librarian II

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 ext. 8564

Email Address: libraryyouth@cityofsantamaria.org