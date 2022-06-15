Poetry Reading and Family Creative Workshop

The City of Santa Maria Public Library welcomes authors from CREO Changemakers, a non-profit organization committed to generating a just society, amplifying community knowledge, and catalyzing great ideas into action. Amy Shimson-Santo and Jenise Miller will present a multi-lingual poetry reading exploring stories of families and concepts of home. The poetry reading will take place Saturday, June 18th at 11:00 a.m. in the Library’s Shepard Hall.

Return in the afternoon to write, discuss, and explore with Shimson-Santo and Miller on topics of family stories and history. This workshop will be held in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater at 2:00 p.m. and is designed for families of all ages.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Hours of operation and more information about the Library and its resources are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.

