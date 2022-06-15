Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // ALEXANDER ROSSI AT ROAD AMERICA

The overwhelming concern coming into the NASCAR season concerning a parts shortage is still a relevant conversation but perhaps not as overwhelming, depending on whom you ask. Paul Wolfe laughed when admitting he is not comfortable with his inventory after winning at World Wide Technology Raceway with driver Joey Logano. Wolfe said he isn’t sure when he’ll get to a place of not worrying about it but said the No. 22 Team Penske group is doing a great job with what they have.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO