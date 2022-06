Jaden Ivey is projecting as a potential top five pick in the NBA Draft, but there is one team that he reportedly might want to avoid being selected by. In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony writes that Ivey would prefer not to be drafted fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings. Givony hints that the Kings may not receive Ivey’s medical information or get the chance to host him for a workout. However, this is unlikely to stop the Kings from picking the Purdue guard, as they selected Davion Mitchell under the same circumstances last season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO