In a season when Aaron Judge, who hit his 25th homer on Wednesday, might run away with the MVP race the way the Yankees are trying to run away from everybody in their division, it doesn’t mean there aren’t other candidates in the American League having terrific seasons. José Ramírez of the Guardians is one, for sure. You know Shohei Ohtani will always be in this conversation. Mike Trout will always find a way in when healthy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO