SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A violent gang member, who has repeatedly dodged being sent to prison is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Unified Police say and Adult Probation and Parole records reveal, Cedric Antonio has proven he is no longer a candidate for probation. He has been given chance after chance and each time he either fails to report to his probation officer or absconds.

14 HOURS AGO