High winds and red flag conditions Friday afternoon helped multiple fires near I-80 and state Route 201 spread and cause road and lane closures. So far, one fire, now named the Lakeshore Fire east of SR-36 and Clinton Landing Road in the area of the railroad tracks and Kennecott Road, has burned over 400 acres. The fire started at 12:19 p.m., according to Utah Fire Info.

TOOELE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO