ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Golden Alert - Joseph Boggs

By Hannah Sloan
Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, Kentucky
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvmZu_0gBkwHV700

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen on June 14, 2022, around 2:00 p.m., in the area of Niagara Drive.

Mr. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. Boggs is approximately 5’9” and around 165 pounds. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and currently does not have any facial hair. Boggs was last seen wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt with palm tree designs and khaki shorts. He may also have an orange shirt and a backpack.

Anyone with knowledge of Boggs' whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Traumatic Brain Injury
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

168
Followers
416
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky and the county seat of Fayette County. By population, it is the 60th-largest city in the United States, and by land area, is the country's 28th largest city. Known as the "Horse Capital of the World", it is the heart of the state's Bluegrass region. Notable locations in the city include the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile and Keeneland race courses, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky, and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Lexington ranks 10th among US cities in college education rate, with 39.5% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree and 92.2% of households having at least one personal computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy