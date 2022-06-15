Golden Alert - Joseph Boggs

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen on June 14, 2022, around 2:00 p.m., in the area of Niagara Drive.

Mr. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. Boggs is approximately 5’9” and around 165 pounds. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and currently does not have any facial hair. Boggs was last seen wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt with palm tree designs and khaki shorts. He may also have an orange shirt and a backpack.

Anyone with knowledge of Boggs' whereabouts is asked to call 911.