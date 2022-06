A former high-ranking police officer in Kent, Washington who displayed a Nazi insignia at work is to get $1.5M from the city. Derek Kammerzell had the Nazi insignia displayed on his office door. The city of Kent will be paying $1.5 million to settle the dispute with the former assistant police chief. He was disciplined for posting a Nazi rank insignia on his office door. He also joked about the Holocaust.

KENT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO