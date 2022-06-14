Fugitive detained after being arrested on jet ski trip to Cuba

A federal judge ordered that a Hialeah resident, who allegedly submitted more than $4 million in fraudulent health care claims to Medicare, be detained pending trial, after he was arrested on board a "jet ski" headed south from Key West toward Cuba.

The government alleged in court that the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers located 54-year-old Ernesto Cruz Graveran aboard a "broken-down jet ski" in the waters south of Key West, headed in the direction of Cuba, stated the U.S. Attorney's Office press release on Tuesday.

Graveran was aboard the jet ski along with one other individual, who was known to law enforcement to be an alien smuggler, federal prosecutors stated. The jet ski was outfitted with a special fuel cell to allow for long trips, and within the compartments of the jet ski, law enforcement discovered a trove of food and water bottles, according to prosecutors.

From February through April, Graveran owned Xiko Enterprises, Inc., a Florida corporation which purported to provide durable medical equipment (“DME”) to eligible Medicare beneficiaries. A criminal complaint alleges that Xiko, in only a two-month period in 2022, submitted approximately $4.2 million in fraudulent health care claims to Medicare for DME that Xiko never provided, and that Medicare beneficiaries never requested.

As a result, Medicare paid Xiko over $2.1 million. For example, according to the claims that Xiko submitted to Medicare, one physician purportedly prescribed DME from Xiko for approximately 145 Medicare beneficiaries, and Xiko billed Medicare over $1 million for DME referred by this one physician. But, according to the complaint, none of those 145 beneficiaries were in fact patients of that physician, and that physician never prescribed any of the billed-for DME.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes agreed with the government that Graveran should not be released on bond, and the Court ordered that Graveran remained detained at the Federal Detention Center in Miami until his trial.