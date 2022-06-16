ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old runaway from Boynton found safe in Fort Lauderdale

Cover picture for the articleBOYNTON BEACH- Police announced Thursday that the four day old search for missing 12 year old Yvens Clervoir came to a close when he was recovered by officers ‘in good health’ in the city of Fort Lauderdale. He had gone missing on Sunday when he...

