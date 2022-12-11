ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘Jackass’ Alum Bam Margera’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Addiction Struggles, Custody Cases, More

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2022-12-11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pq89f_0gBkgQd400

The highs and the lows. While Bam Margera made headlines as one of the outrageous cohosts on MTV’s Jackass , he has admittedly struggled over the years.

“It just seems like everything at one point came crashing down,” Margera — real name Brandon Cole Margera — said during an April 2016 appearance on Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn , revealing his struggles with substance abuse . “That’s when it wasn’t even drinking for the fun or for the social part of it. It was just drinking because [of] total depression, kinda.”

At the time, the Pennsylvania native noted that the death of his late MTV costar , Ryan Dunn , was a contributing factor.

“[It was] just the fact of [me] just being completely lost ,” Margera added. “Like, ‘Everything sucks, and the only thing that doesn’t suck is this bottle of Johnnie Walker.’”

Since then, the former skateboarder has been candid about how his challenges have affected his family, including his wife, Nicole Boyd , and their son, Phoenix .

“Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way,” Margera wrote via Instagram in August 2021 , referring to TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw . “My family is in shambles. It’s worse than it’s ever been. #dr.phil bam margera needs you to save family from falling apart for good.”

In the since-deleted post, the Viva La Bam alum told the talk show host he “can’t stand” his wife , whom he married in 2013.

“[Our son is] the best and I love him to death, and Nicki knows that. And if we separate, I know she’s gonna use him as bait. I ain’t playing that f–king game, so you can have him,” Margera alleged at the time. “The only person I believe is you, [Dr. Phil]. When I watch you, I’m like, ‘That’s what I would have said! That’s what I would have said!’ The only person that I will believe on the planet is Dr. Phil.”

After completing several treatment programs , Margera celebrated one year of sobriety in May 2022.

“ONE YEAR of treatment! 🤘💜 ,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, 💜 ” adding “F—k Year,” “Bam’s Back” and “Bam’s Free” hashtags to his post.

However, the Gnarkill musician’s struggles made headlines one month later after it was reported that Margera fled an in-patient treatment program in Florida, where he has since been missing. According to a police report, obtained by TMZ , he was unhappy with the facility’s services after arriving under a court order.

“Addiction treatment is often a bumpy road. Nikki Margera and their son Phoenix hope he will turn up quickly and re-dedicate himself to sober living — for himself and for his family,” Boyd’s attorney, David Glass , told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Nikki remains dedicated to supporting Bam in his recovery.”

Scroll below to relive Margera’s highs and lows through the years:

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
UTAH STATE
Tyla

Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29

Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells

Taking sides? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses. “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Kevin Costner Reveals Why He’s Not at the 2023 Golden Globes: I ‘Had to Pull the Kids Out of School’ Due to Devastating California Floods

A somber message. Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt video with fans just minutes before the 2023 Golden Globes began. “Hi everyone, look … I’m so sorry to everyone who might have been turning into watch the Golden Globes,” Costner, 67 — whose role as John Dutton on Yellowstone earned him a best actor nomination — […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose Notices Heather Gay ‘Refollowed’ Her After ‘Ride-or-Die’ Jen Shah’s Sentencing: ‘Wild’

Looking for a new Real Housewives ally? Whitney Rose seemingly has a new social media fan following costar Jen Shah’s sentencing. “So I get refollowed after her ride-or-die was sentenced yesterday … WILD!” the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 36, tweeted on Saturday, January 7, alongside a screenshot of her Instagram notifications. According to Rose’s photo, costar […]
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Energy Is ‘Finally Back’ 1 Year After Last IVF Cycle

Back to business! After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker paused their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, the reality TV star is finally feeling like her old self again. “Mornings with @donamatrixtraining,” the Poosh founder, 43, captioned a Saturday, January 7, Instagram Story video of her boxing workout. “Almost a year after last IVF attempt [and […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

278K+
Followers
26K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy