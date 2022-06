(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) will put tickets on sale Friday for two new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. The freewheeling, New York-bred comic storyteller who made the list of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Standups of All Time” and has some of the highest rated comedy specials in TV network history, Jim Breuer, brings his clean form of comedy for audiences of all ages to bergenPAC on Friday, December 16 at 8:00pm. Coming in the spring, Gary Mullen and The Works will deliver their popular two-hour tribute show, “One Night of Queen,” on Saturday, April 22 at 8:00pm., celebrating the stage theatrics and showmanship of one of the greatest Rock & Roll bands of all time, Queen.

