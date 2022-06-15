ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AI reveals scale of eelgrass vulnerability to warming, disease

Science Daily
 3 days ago

A combination of ecological field methods and cutting-edge artificial intelligence has helped an interdisciplinary research group detect eelgrass wasting disease at nearly three dozen sites along a 1,700-mile stretch of the West Coast, from San Diego to southern Alaska. The key finding: Eelgrass wasting is associated with warmer-than-normal water...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover “Superworms” Capable of Munching Through Plastic Waste

According to the American Chemistry Council, in 2018 in the United States, 27.0 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills compared to just 3.1 million tons that were recycled. Worldwide the numbers are similarly bad, with just 9% of plastic being recycled according to a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ocean plastic pollution could be source of new antibiotics, study suggests

Plastic pollution in the ocean could be a source of novel antibiotics in the future, according to a study that may lead to new ways of tackling drug-resistant superbug infections. Previous studies estimate that between five million and 13 million tons of plastic pollution could be entering the ocean every year, with about 12 trillion to 125 trillion microplastics floating in the seas.Scientists have shown that plastic pollution is accumulating in pockets across the Earth’s oceans such as in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Even the frigid polar regions of the Arctic Ocean and the Antarctic can’t escape the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eel#Fish#Biodiversity#Disease Outbreaks#Cornell University#The University Of Oregon
natureworldnews.com

Mapping Oil Pollution Data Shows Humans are Responsible for 90% of Oil Slicks

A team of US and Chinese scientists studying oil pollution throughout the world's seas discovered that humans are responsible for more than 90% of persistent oil slicks, a significantly greater percentage than previously thought. Their study, which was published in Science, is a significant update on prior studies into marine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Let machines do the work: Automating semiconductor research with machine learning

The semiconductor industry has been growing steadily ever since its first steps in the mid-twentieth century and, thanks to the high-speed information and communication technologies it enabled, it has given way to the rapid digitalization of society. Today, in line with a tight global energy demand, there is a growing need for faster, more integrated, and more energy-efficient semiconductor devices.
ENGINEERING
Daily Mail

Bacteria living on ocean plastic pollution could produce ANTIBIOTICS capable of protecting humans against drug-resistant superbugs, scientists claim

Plastic waste is being discovered in increasingly remote locations across the world, from fresh Antarctic snow to the mountain air above the Pyrenees. As a result, scientists are working hard to find new ways to tackle the global problem of plastic pollution, like with plastic-eating worms or robots that turn it into designer objects.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Support for mechanical advantage hypothesis of grasping cannot be explained only by task mechanics

Successful object interaction during daily living involves maintaining the grasped object in static equilibrium by properly arranging the fingertip contact forces. According to the mechanical advantage hypothesis of grasping, during torque production tasks, fingers with longer moment arms would produce greater normal force than those with shorter moment arms. Previous studies have probed this hypothesis by investigating the force contributions of individual fingers through systematic variations (or perturbations) of the properties of the grasped handle. In the current study, we examined the validity of this hypothesis in a paradigm wherein the thumb tangential force was constrained to a minimal constant magnitude. This was achieved by placing the thumb on a freely movable slider platform. The total mass of the handle was systematically varied by adding external loads directly below the center of mass of the handle. Our findings suggest that the mechanical advantage hypothesis manifests only during the heaviest loading condition when a threshold difficulty is reached. We infer that the support for the mechanical advantage hypothesis depends not only on the physical parameters but also on the individual ability to manage the task.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

ADHD and ASD: What the eyes could reveal

It's often said that 'the eyes tell it all', but no matter what their outward expression, the eyes may also be able to signal neurodevelopmental disorders such as ASD and ADHD according to new research from Flinders University and the University of South Australia. In the first study of its...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Largest study of domestic cat DNA identifies disease-causing variants in new breeds

Thirteen genetic variants associated with disease in cats are present in more pedigreed breeds than previously thought, according to the largest ever DNA-based study of domestic cats, led by Heidi Anderson from Wisdom Panel in the United States and colleagues from the University of Helsinki in Finland. However, these variants are declining in frequency in breeds that are regularly screened for the genetic markers. The results are publishing June 16 in the open-access journal PLOS Genetics.
ANIMALS
Science Daily

Scientists serendipitously discover rare cluster compound

Scientists at Kyoto University's Institute for Cell-Material Sciences have discovered a novel cluster compound that could prove useful as a catalyst. Compounds, called polyoxometalates, contain a large metal-oxide cluster carry a negative charge. They are found everywhere, from anti-viral medicines to rechargeable batteries and flash memory devices. The new cluster...
CHEMISTRY
natureworldnews.com

More Than 1200 RNA Viruses May Have Connections With Carbon Flux

Several of the 5,500 marine RNA virus species recently discovered by scientists may help push carbon absorbed from the atmosphere to long-term storage on the ocean floor, according to a study. The findings also show that a tiny number of these newly discovered species have "borrowed" DNA from the animals...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Can a parasitic wasp save your fruit crops?

The fascinating parasitic nature of A. japonica may have economic utility for humans. A. japonica can also parasitize Drosophila suzukii, another fly species that often negatively affects fruit crops. Other parasitic species have previously been used to manage such pests. To utilize A. japonica in a similar manner, the University of Tsukuba team sought to examine the molecular mechanisms that fuel its parasitic success to aid in developing a more optimal strategy.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Research extends the lifetime of molecules in organic flow batteries to practical values

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), in collaboration with colleagues at the University of Cambridge, have developed a new method to dramatically extend the lifetime of organic aqueous flow batteries, improving the commercial viability of a technology that has the potential to safely and inexpensively store energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar.
Science Daily

Mysterious 'blue blobs' reveal a new kind of star system

University of Arizona astronomers have identified five examples of a new class of stellar system. They're not quite galaxies and only exist in isolation. The new stellar systems contain only young, blue stars, which are distributed in an irregular pattern and seem to exist in surprising isolation from any potential parent galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Biochemistry researchers repair and regenerate heart muscle cells

Researchers at the University of Houston are reporting a first-of-its-kind technology that not only repairs heart muscle cells in mice but also regenerates them following a heart attack, or myocardial infarction as its medically known. Published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Aging, the groundbreaking finding has the potential to become...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Shedding light on linguistic diversity and its evolution

Scholars from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany and the University of Auckland in New Zealand have created a new global repository of linguistic data. The project is designed to facilitate new insights into the evolution of words and sounds of the languages spoken across the world today. The Lexibank database contains standardized lexical data for more than 2000 languages. It is the most extensive publicly available collection compiled so far.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Scientists fail to locate once-common CA bumble bees

Several species of California bumble bees have gone missing in the first statewide census of the fuzzy pollinators in 40 years. If they can be found, a recent court ruling could help save them. Smaller-scale studies have documented significant declines in bumble bee populations around the world due to climate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy