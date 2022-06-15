ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New perspective on RNA function: RNA regulates proteins and thereby can control cell growth, study shows

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Scientists are increasingly learning of new reasons to appreciate RNA, and the glycolytic enzyme ENO1 seems to have provided yet another in new research from European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) this week, as published in Molecular Cell. With support from the MOLIT Institute and the Manfred Lautenschläger Foundation, researchers...

Science Daily

Molecular 3D-maps unlock new ways of studying human reproduction

Scientists have identified the biochemical signals that control the emergence of the body pattern in the primate embryo. This will guide work to understand birth defects and pregnancy loss in humans. The study also provides a crucial reference for foetal tissue generation in the lab -- such tissue is in...
Science Daily

New solution for stem cell manufacturing

Researchers have developed a unique 3D printed system for harvesting stem cells from bioreactors, offering the potential for high quality, wide-scale production of stem cells in Australia at a lower cost. Stem cells offer great promise in the treatment of many diseases and injuries, from arthritis and diabetes to cancer,...
Science Daily

Drilling for rare disease therapeutics

To cure rare genetic diseases, from cystic fibrosis to Niemann-Pick, scientists at Scripps Research have turned to a computational approach usually used to pinpoint the best spot for an oil well. By using the method to analyze the spatial relationships between different variants of a protein -- instead of the relationships between test wells across a landscape -- the researchers can obtain valuable information on how disease affects a protein's underlying shape and how drugs can restore that shape to normal.
Science Daily

Targeting a specific protein in smooth muscle cells may dramatically reduce atherosclerotic plaque formation

A new study shows targeting a protein in smooth muscle cells can block and decrease buildup of atherosclerotic plaque in mouse models, according to researchers with UTHealth Houston. The study was published today in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology. Atherosclerosis is a common condition that develops when plaque builds up...
Science Daily

Experiment results confirm anomaly suggesting new physics possibility

New scientific results confirm an anomaly seen in previous experiments, which may point to an as-yet-unconfirmed new elementary particle, the sterile neutrino, or indicate the need for a new interpretation of an aspect of standard model physics, such as the neutrino cross section, first measured 60 years ago. Los Alamos National Laboratory is the lead American institution collaborating on the Baksan Experiment on Sterile Transitions (BEST) experiment, results of which were recently published in the journals Physical Review Letters and Physical Review C.
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
Science Daily

Biochemistry researchers repair and regenerate heart muscle cells

Researchers at the University of Houston are reporting a first-of-its-kind technology that not only repairs heart muscle cells in mice but also regenerates them following a heart attack, or myocardial infarction as its medically known. Published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Aging, the groundbreaking finding has the potential to become...
Science Daily

Researchers develop a comprehensive atlas of disease mortality

A detailed collection of mortality estimates for diseases, disorders and external factors is publishing on June 16 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. The study provides a resource to estimate reductions in life expectancy for a comprehensive range of disorders. The atlas will be a useful tool for clinicians, academics, and policymakers looking into links between disorders and mortality estimates, as well as for researchers studying specific diseases.
Science Daily

Research extends the lifetime of molecules in organic flow batteries to practical values

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), in collaboration with colleagues at the University of Cambridge, have developed a new method to dramatically extend the lifetime of organic aqueous flow batteries, improving the commercial viability of a technology that has the potential to safely and inexpensively store energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar.
Science Daily

Us versus them: Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry

Humans tend to form groups, which often find themselves in conflict with rival groups. But why do people show such a ready tendency to harm people in opposing groups?. A new study led by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University used functional brain imaging technology to reveal a potential answer: It increases activity in the brain's reward network.
Science Daily

Quantum simulator delivers new insight

A quantum simulator at Rice University is giving physicists a clear look at spin-charge separation, the quantum world's version of the magician's illusion of sawing a person in half. Published this week in Science, the research has implications for quantum computing and electronics with atom-scale wires. Electrons are minuscule, subatomic...
Science Daily

Next gen television and computer screens: Creating optically active polymers

A scientist from the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences at the University of Tsukuba developed a method for producing electrically conductive polymers that assume a helical configuration. By using a liquid crystal as a template, he was able to produce optically active polymers that can convert light into a circular polarization. This approach may help lower the cost of smart displays.
Science Daily

Solving the puzzle of 2D disorder

When players try to solve word games, they attempt to put together clues to find the solution. Sure, it helps to have a strong vocabulary, but finding the right answers to those puzzles is as much about logic and strategy as it is about being a wordsmith. Using a surprisingly...
Science Daily

Scientists serendipitously discover rare cluster compound

Scientists at Kyoto University's Institute for Cell-Material Sciences have discovered a novel cluster compound that could prove useful as a catalyst. Compounds, called polyoxometalates, contain a large metal-oxide cluster carry a negative charge. They are found everywhere, from anti-viral medicines to rechargeable batteries and flash memory devices. The new cluster...
Science Daily

A new hope for a therapy against retinitis pigmentosa

Retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative genetic disease of the eye, is characterized by progressive vision loss, usually leading to blindness. In some patients, structural defects in the photoreceptor cells have been observed, but the molecular mechanisms involved are not understood. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in collaboration with the University of Lausanne (UNIL), has identified the essential role played by a molecular zipper formed by four proteins. The absence of this zipper leads to cell death in retinal cells. This discovery could lead to the development of therapeutic approaches for retinitis pigmentosa. This work can be read in the journal PLOS Biology.
Science Daily

Nanochannels light the way towards new medicine

To develop new drugs and vaccines, detailed knowledge about nature's smallest biological building blocks -- the biomolecules -- is required. Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, are now presenting a groundbreaking microscopy technique that allows proteins, DNA and other tiny biological particles to be studied in their natural state in a completely new way.
Science Daily

Electrically conductive paints and other polymer alloys now produced easily

Medical devices, cars, and many advanced technologies contain innumerable delicate components that are held together by electrically conductive polymers, such as polyaniline. For several decades, synthesis of polyaniline for industrial electronics applications has faced a major limitation: what solvent best facilitates synthesis? This abstract question is important for minimizing the cost and complexity of polyaniline production and facilitating useful properties such as shaping. The ability to use a range of cheap, low-boiling-point solvents would greatly assist versatile polymer processing modes such as inkjet printing, but had remained elusive until now.
Science Daily

To treat or to tolerate (pathogens), that is the question

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. Why do some people seem to never get sick while others consistently fall prey to viruses and bacteria? How can the spouse of a sick person avoid catching their partner's bug despite sleeping next to them every night? Questions like these have become top-of-mind for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and scientists are now a big step closer to answering them thanks to some aquatic helpers: tadpoles.
Science Daily

How the cerebellum modulates our ability to socialize

INSERM (Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale) The cerebellum is essential for sensorimotor control but also contributes to higher cognitive functions including social behaviors. In a recent study, an international research consortium including scientists from Inserm -- University of Montpellier (France), the Institut de Neurociències Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) (Spain), and the University of Lausanne (Switzerland) uncovered how dopamine in the cerebellum modulates social behaviors via its action on D2 receptors (D2R). By using different mouse models and genetic tools, the researchers' work shows that changes in D2R levels in a specific cerebellar cell type, the Purkinje cells, alter sociability and preference for social novelty without affecting motor functions. These new findings pave the way to determine whether socially related psychiatric disorders, such as autism spectrum disorders (ASD), bipolar mood disorder, or schizophrenia, are also associated with altered dopamine receptors expression in specific cerebellar cell types.
