ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sore loser Liberal ex-minister is DENIED a recount in seat he lost to Labor MP by just 373 votes - finding himself unemployed after bailing on state politics

By Andrew Brown
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A request for a recount in the NSW seat of Gilmore has been knocked back by the Australian Electoral Commission.

Liberal candidate for the seat, Andrew Constance, wrote a letter to the commission asking for the recount, citing concerns about the scrutineering of informal votes.

'Given the close result, I believe there are strong grounds for a recount and I have submitted a request to the Australian electoral commissioner,' Mr Constance said on Tuesday.

Mr Constance, who was NSW transport minister until he quit state politics to run for Gilmore, lost to Labor incumbent Fiona Phillips by just 373 votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWaTU_0gBkc4gP00
Andrew Constance has been denied recount of razor tight federal seat of Gilmore (pictured on election day there)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPq33_0gBkc4gP00
Mr Constance, who was NSW transport minister until he quit state politics to run for Gilmore, lost to Labor incumbent Fiona Phillips (pictured) by just 373 votes

The seat was set to be formally declared on Tuesday, but the declaration was postponed in light of the recount request.

However, Ms Phillips said the request had not been accepted.

'The AEC have advised me this morning that Andrew Constance's application for a recount in Gilmore has been denied,' she said on Twitter.

'The details for the AEC Gilmore poll declaration will be announced shortly.'

An electoral commission spokesman said the request for a recount was carefully considered, with the counting process for Gilmore carried out in line with electoral laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jh6Qo_0gBkc4gP00
Former prime minister Scott Morrison visited a local business in Gilmore with Mr Constance, a star Liberal candidate, on the first day of the election campaign

The Liberals had a 2.44 per cent swing in the NSW south coast seat, which bucked the national trend, however, Mr Constance fell 0.2 per cent short.

A recount in the electorate would have automatically been triggered if there were fewer than 100 votes between first and second placed candidates.

The final result in the House of Representatives is expected to be 77 seats for Labor, 58 for the coalition, four Greens, 10 independents, one Katter's Australian Party MP and one Centre Alliance MP.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The Clintons claim America is on the edge of losing democracy: Hillary says 'everything that everybody else cares about' could 'go out the window' and Bill tells James Corden he fears for the 'structure of government'

Bill and Hillary Clinton both suggested that American democracy is teetering on the edge of existence in a pair of separate interviews this week. The pair both said the government as we know it is at risk after the third January 6 committee hearing and a new poll saying a majority of both Democrats and Republicans believe America will 'cease to exist' as a democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

More Senate results: Hanson wins easily, but Labor still on track for a friendly Senate

Buttons have now been pressed to electronically distribute preferences for the May 21 federal election in the Senate for South Australia, Tasmania and Queensland. I discussed the ACT and NT results that elected David Pocock to the Senate on Tuesday. Read more: ACT Senate result: Pocock defeats Liberals in first time Liberals have not won one ACT Senate seat All states have 12 senators, with six up for election at half-Senate elections. A quota is one-seventh of...
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona Phillips
Person
Andrew Constance
Daily Mail

Emails between Clarence Thomas' wife Ginni and pro-Trump attorney John Eastman show greater involvement on her part in trying to overturn the election results than previously known

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with lawyer John Eastman, who pushed the theory that Mike Pence, in his role as vice president, could block the certification of Joe Biden's victory. The two exchanged emails, reported The Washington Post on Wednesday. The messages...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Mp#Nsw#Australian#Aec Gilmore#Liberals
Daily Mail

January 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar says rioter will testify TODAY that if they had found Mike Pence during Capitol assault they would have 'probably killed him'

Thursday's hearing on the January 6th insurrection will include testimony from a rioter, who will say if they had found Mike Pence that day they 'probably would have killed him.'. Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar, who sits on the House committee investigating the origins of the insurrection, said the rioter is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to say when Biden's last negative covid test was and says his testing 'cadence' hasn't changed – before source finally tells network he was negative Monday

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got in some heated clashes with reporters Monday as she refused to provide the date of President Biden's last covid test and said nothing had changed about his testing 'cadence.'. The White House has always held back information about the precise nature of Biden's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Georgia election results - live: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee and former senator David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s loud interventions. Mr Trump’s former no 2, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour,...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: American millionaire accused of telling Barcelona cops his stolen $45,000 Hublot watch was worth $800,000 is probed over claims he syphoned off $1m in COVID relief funds for his charter jet business weeks before it went bust

An American tourist suspected of exaggerating the value of his Hublot watch, stolen by muggers in Barcelona, is being investigated over claims he syphoned-off $1 million in COVID relief funds weeks before his charter jet business went bust. On Thursday it emerged that Seth Bernstein was being investigated by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Spoils of war! Mega $325 million Russian-owned superyacht with swimming pool and helipad seized by the US from Kremlin oligarch in Fiji is sailing to Hawaii under American flag and all-new crew

A Russian-owned but US-seized yacht worth $325 million with a swimming pool and helipad is on its way to Hawaii, displaying an American flag while it sails, with an all-new crew after a Kremlin-affiliated oligarch attempted to disguise its ownership. The 106-metre (350ft) Amadea arrived in Fiji on April 13...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Blackpool illuminations 'are racist': Native American light display is axed after 60 years following complaints from two members of Chickasaw Nation tribe who moved to UK

A famous part of the famous Blackpool Illuminations display which has stood for 60 years is to be removed after complaints that it is racist. The tableau, dating back to the 1960s, is usually displayed on Blackpool's promenade and depicts six axe-wielding Native Americans wearing headdresses and gathered around a totem pole.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

417K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy