A Glidden man accused of sharing illicit photos of a woman without her consent was sentenced on a harassment charge in Carroll County District Court earlier this week. Court records show 42-year-old Nicholas Anthony Schon pled guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor and was ordered to pay over $1,000 in fines, surcharges, and court costs. Schon was also placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for two years in lieu of a two-year prison sentence, which the court suspended. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Schon in March after an investigation found he had electronically sent inappropriate images of the victim via text message and social media.

GLIDDEN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO