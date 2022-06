As she prepares to take to the stage again, the music legend offers a tantalizing glimpse of the woman she is today. “Oooooooh…. What’s the first thing that comes to mind when I see that?” Janet Jackson asks as I hold up the iconic cover of her 1993 album, janet., the world-shaking affirmation of sexuality that upended her public persona. “She was trying to come out of that shell, and be accepting of herself and of who she was physically,” she says after reflecting for a beat.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO