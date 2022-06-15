ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman on returning from retirement: 'We’re staying in shape but you never know'

By Henry McKenna
 3 days ago
Retired New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has repeatedly shut down the idea of a comeback to the NFL — until last weekend.

During an appearance at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Zadar, Croatia, Edelman addressed the potential for a return to playing.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said of returning to the NFL to play with Brady, via WEEI. “That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know.”

It’s not a no.

I know what you’re thinking. Quarterback Tom Brady has made a push on social media to get his trusty receiver out of retirement. So Patriots fans have to be wondering whether Edelman would come out of retirement to play with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — just like Rob Gronkowski did.

“…I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever,” Edelman said.

New England has an awfully crowded group of receivers, but Bill Belichick would probably have a hard time saying no to Edelman.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson's No. 1 front seven provides glimpse of what's to come for Oklahoma

Coming over from the Clemson Tigers, new Oklahoma Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables brought with him a reputation for sustained defensive success. During his tenure with the Tigers, no school had more sacks or tackles for loss than Clemson. His units regularly ranked inside the top 10 nationally, and the Tigers competed with the SEC on the field with two national championships and off the field in recruiting.
CLEMSON, SC
