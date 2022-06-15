Julian Edelman on returning from retirement: 'We’re staying in shape but you never know'

Retired New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has repeatedly shut down the idea of a comeback to the NFL — until last weekend.

During an appearance at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Zadar, Croatia, Edelman addressed the potential for a return to playing.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said of returning to the NFL to play with Brady, via WEEI. “That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know.”

It’s not a no.

I know what you’re thinking. Quarterback Tom Brady has made a push on social media to get his trusty receiver out of retirement. So Patriots fans have to be wondering whether Edelman would come out of retirement to play with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — just like Rob Gronkowski did.

“…I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever,” Edelman said.

New England has an awfully crowded group of receivers, but Bill Belichick would probably have a hard time saying no to Edelman.