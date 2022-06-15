ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Young woman tells court that staffer of ex-MP Craig Kelly grabbed her thigh and made lewd comments as he drove her home from work

By Greta Stonehouse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former MP Craig Kelly's office manager promised young female staffers career development and mentoring but instead used his 'power and control' to allegedly sexually touch them, a court has heard.

Francesco Zumbo, 55, faced Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday accused by five women of 20 charges including sexual touching and indecent assault between 2014 and 2020.

Zumbo has pleaded not guilty to all charges with his barrister Carolyn Davenport SC saying he tried to create a collegial atmosphere but no sexual contact ever occurred.

But prosecutor Shaun Croner said Zumbo invited young women 'into a world of his own design'.

'He had the control and power and what he did was touch them deliberately in a sexualised way but also in a way that it might appear completely out of context, innocuous,' he told the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMoFN_0gBkWKI000
Francesco Zumbo (pictured left, arriving at court) allegedly his 'power and control' to allegedly sexually touch young female staffers, a court heard on Wednesday

The first complainant gave evidence on Wednesday that she was 22 when she was introduced to Zumbo by a friend after graduating from the University of NSW.

She met up with him at a Max Brenner cafe on campus for career pointers but the conversation 'took a bit of a strange turn', she said.

After asking her to speak in her mother tongue, he said something like: 'That's very sexy, if you keep talking like that I'm going to fall in love with you'.

Describing her as the 'whole package with a few rough edges' to sort out, Zumbo offered her a job at Mr Kelly's Sutherland Shire electoral office on the spot.

She quit after one day.

It began in the middle of winter with carpooling where she noticed Zumbo kissing and hugging one of the other young workers as he greeted her.

That evening Zumbo drove the same girls home after work, and she said he hugged and kissed another young colleague goodbye before he turned 'temperamental and aggressive'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7lJl_0gBkWKI000
Zumbo is accused of allegedly sexually touching and indecently assaulting five women between 2014 and 2020 (stock image)

'Why were you hovering, why were you watching me and (her) we were having a special moment,' she recalled Zumbo saying before she apologised.

'You came across as a Labor spy in the office today,' Zumbo also told her before driving off.

The inappropriate comments continued throughout the evening, she said.

At one point he parked at South Juniors in Kingsford and asked if she would sleep with anyone to stop a terrorist attack, told her to delete personal recordings from her phone, and accused her of being an ASIO spy.

He then drove them to a pizza store in Kirribilli and said: 'The way you talk is really sexy'.

'No wonder all the boys want to get in your pants, maybe having a friend with benefits would solve all your problems.'

'At that moment he grabbed my thigh,' she said, adding that he gave it a solid shake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2qpB_0gBkWKI000
Francesco Zumbo has pleaded not guilty to all charges of sexual touching and indecent assault
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ct0A5_0gBkWKI000
Zumbo was the office manager of former Hughes MP Craig Kelly (pictured) who lost his seat at the recent federal election

Eventually, they ended up taking away pizza and sitting at his 'favourite spot' overlooking Sydney Harbour.

'I was cold ... I was convulsing and physically shaking and he said, 'I like to keep people in the cold it makes them fess up more'.'

He then drove them to an abandoned car park at Little Bay and asked if she was 'bisexual ... or a lezzo,' and that he was worried she would break his heart.

When he finally dropped her home about 10pm she went inside and broke down to her mother.

She denied submissions by defence barrister Timothy Kent that she would not have got back into his car after eating pizza if she was scared, and that Zumbo touched her leg for no more than a second.

The special hearing continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Isehf_0gBkWKI000
 Zumbo's barrister told the court her client (pictured) tried to create a collegial atmosphere in the workplace but no sexual contact ever occurred

IN THIS ARTICLE
