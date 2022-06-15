ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Ronnie Perkins says Rhamondre Stevenson's pro transformation is amazing

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAmDd_0gBkWBLT00

Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson had vastly different experiences during their rookie seasons with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots drafted the Oklahoma Sooners prospects with back-to-back picks in the 2021 draft. Perkins went in the third round and Stevenson went in Round 4. But Perkins ended spending the season as a depth option and barely saw the field while Stevenson quickly cracked the running back rotation and put up 133 carries, 606 rushing yards and five touchdowns with 14 catches for 123 yards.

“I was kind of amazed at him, for real. I’m not even going to lie,” Perkins said during minicamp on June 7. “I feel like he played a kind of different style of football (in 2021) than he did in college. In college, he could guys miss but he was more downhill in college. And now, just being in the NFL, I can really see how good his feet is. To be that size, he’s got some good feet.

“He wowed me last year. I’m sure he’s going to wow me this year.”

Stevenson’s ability to evolve with the Patriots system was key to the running back seeing the field. When James White went down with an injury, New England needed a player who brought a change of pace and a splash in the passing game. Stevenson, even with an oversized body type, looked explosive in the open field and on screen passes.

Perkins, meanwhile, had a much bigger transformation to undergo. He moved from defensive end to outside linebacker, a substantial leap that entails coverage and an increased focus on run defense. Perkins couldn’t simply spend all his snaps rushing the passer. The newly-minted linebacker is excited about that transition and appears poised to break into the rotation on defense in 2022. As for Stevenson, Perkins expects big things.

“(Stevenson) worked his butt off,” Perkins said. “And I’m ready to go against him in training camp.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already raving about Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens earned immediate praise after selecting Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski both gave the Ravens’ pick a grade of “A+.” Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson and FOX Sports’ Rob Rang each awarded the Linderbaum pick a grade of “A,” while The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia assessed the selection as an “A-.” Ultimately, though, the most important piece of the puzzle is how the Ravens view the addition of Linderbaum. The early returns on that front have been incredibly positive. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley touched in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade can't be undone

Before it was learned earlier on Thursday that "the NFL Players Association is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, it was reported last week the Browns were "still all-in" on Watson and had no plans to void the fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract they awarded him after they traded with the Houston Texans for his services in March.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former NFL player says he was hit by airport bus

Retired NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes was hit by an airport bus on Wednesday. Spikes announced the incident himself via Twitter. He posted a photo of himself laid out on a stretcher with what appeared to be a neck brace. He asked his followers for their prayers. “Just got hit by...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady makes admission about his desire to compete

Tom Brady is still motivated to compete in the NFL even at age 44, but he recognizes that drive might soon be gone. In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show” Wednesday, Brady was asked when he knew he wanted to return despite his brief retirement. The Bucs quarterback said that the competitive spirit that has driven him to come back year after year into his mid-40s is dying out, but it still drove him to return.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report says this Ravens star should be on trade block

The Baltimore Ravens have made numerous trades over the past few years, both acquiring high-impact players as well as moving on from other key contributors by sending them to a new team. The organization will explore every avenue to improve themselves, and trading allows them to bring in quality playmakers without having to compete with other teams on the free agent market.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anonymous SEC coach about Arkansas football: “The next step is the hardest”

Arkansas football has risen under coach Sam Pittman. The question is when the waters will crest. Lindy’s college football preview magazine is on newsstands and inside anonymous SEC coaches dish on their fellow teams in the league. According to one such coach, the Razorbacks have impressed, but have their work cut out for them in making another jump. “The next step is the hardest step to take in the SEC. Going from 8-4 to 10,11,12 wins is a harder step than going from three wins to eight. It really is,” the coach told Lindy’s. Arkansas went from consecutive 2-10 seasons under Chad Morris...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson's No. 1 front seven provides glimpse of what's to come for Oklahoma

Coming over from the Clemson Tigers, new Oklahoma Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables brought with him a reputation for sustained defensive success. During his tenure with the Tigers, no school had more sacks or tackles for loss than Clemson. His units regularly ranked inside the top 10 nationally, and the Tigers competed with the SEC on the field with two national championships and off the field in recruiting.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Network predicts outcome of every game on Vikings 2022 schedule

It’s all or nothing for the Minnesota Vikings in their attempt at hitting the reboot button with their roster. No, this isn’t a complete tearing down and rebuilding of everything put into place by the previous regime. It’s more of a quick renovation project in an effort to see what’s salvageable from a team believed by many to have underachieved over the last two years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Field#American Football#The New England Patriots#Oklahoma Sooners
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look at all the proud NBA dads with sons in the NBA Finals, from Steph Curry to Al Horford

In what has largely been a neck-and-neck series from the jump, the Celtics (-1.5) and Warriors took each other on in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. But for as much as the Steph Curry Warriors wanted to clinch a fourth title, and the Jayson Tatum Celtics — down 3-2 in the series — needed a win to extend the championship battle, this specific matchup took on a different, entirely heartwarming meaning with Father’s Day 2022 coming up on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks seemingly fall out of running for 4-star QB Jaden Rashada

There’s been a feeling over the past month or so that the Oregon Ducks had fallen out of the running in the recruitment for 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, and on Thursday afternoon, you could argue that was confirmed. When announcing his decision to push back his commitment from June 17 to June 26, Rashada — the No. 5 QB and No. 29 player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports — listed five schools that are still in the mix. The Ducks were not one of them. Instead, it was Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, and LSU. It seems that Rashada will...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Steele releases college football preseason top 10

If you’re a diehard college football fan, you’re probably familiar with the name Phil Steele. Steele produces what many, myself included, refer to as the annual bible of college football. His preview magazine is loaded with information based on both metrics and word of mouth. When Steele’s magazine hits the news stands you can tell that college football is officially nearing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Underdogs? Nah: Arkansas picked to beat Stanford in College World Series

Predictions should always be taken with a grain of salt. Especially on the internet. But Arkansas baseball fans should feel positive about their team’s chances in the first round of the College World Series on Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal are the No. 2 overall and beat the Diamond Hogs earlier this year. At least one national sportswriter thinks Arkansas is going to pull the upset, though. Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports wrote that the Razorbacks have the experience and momentum to carry them past the Cardinal. “Last year’s loss in Super Regionals as well as a team-wise slump in the regular season have the Razorbacks highly motivated and playing with an edge,” Weinstein wrote. Arkansas is making its third trip to Omaha, Nebraska, in the last four years. Stanford made the College World Series last year, the only year of Arkansas’ four the Diamond Hogs haven’t made it. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy