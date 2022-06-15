ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Pipeline Fire stands at more than 22,000 acres

KNOE TV8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical providers must let patients know the cost of services upfront. Hosted by...

www.knoe.com

KNOE TV8

Lane staying

Hosted by the International and Multicultural Affairs Committee. NELA school board member accused of attempted murder. Darrell Sims was arrested on June 12, 2022. 2022 "Juneteenth Parade and Festival, the Official Monroe Celebration" Updated: 18 hours ago. 2022 "Juneteenth Parade and Festival, the Official Monroe Celebration"
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Harris twins captured, total bond amount between the two is $6.5M

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— When we aired our first Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment seven months ago, we showed you twin brothers, each wanted on six counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. As of June 9, 2022, both brothers were captured after evading authorities for almost one year. Brothers Bobby and Dennis Harris were wanted by the Ouachita […]
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

Marion man arrested for felony negligent injuring

According to an arrest affidavit from the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s office, 19-year-old William Avery Pilgreen, of 260 Dollar Reppond Rd. in Marion, was arrested April 10, for one count of felony first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and one count of misdemeanor vehicular negligent injuring. Reports show that MPSO received a...
MARION, LA
WKRG News 5

Wendy’s workers arrested after fight in restaurant

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WGNO

Edwards sends extra reinforcement to Monroe, Jefferson Parish amid uprising at youth detention centers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— As crime rates continue to rise in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has dispatched Louisiana State Police to assist with staffing shortages at youth detention centers. Beginning Friday evening, correctional and parole officers from the Department of Corrections will add to the Office of Juvenile Justice and state troopers to secure […]
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Northeast La. school board member accused of shooting man in back of neck

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A northeast Louisiana school board member has been accused of attempted murder. According to Tallulah Police Chief Buster McCoy, Darrell Sims was arrested on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Sims was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Police say the 54-year-old male victim was shot...
TALLULAH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police engage armed robbery suspects on Hudson Lane

UPDATE: (10:30 a.m.) - Shortly before 10:00 a.m. on June 16, 2022, information was received stating that armed robbery suspects were at 806 Hudson Lane. The Monroe Police Department SWAT team was called to the scene. The Chief of Police tells our reporter on the scene that two suspects, Damarvin...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Man accused of shooting while going to pick up child in Calhoun

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish man is facing several felony charges after an alleged shooting in Calhoun. On June 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported shooting in the 200 block of Jesse Aulds Road. Michael Ray Boyer III, 22, was identified as...
CALHOUN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Deputies identify and locate the vehicle possibly involved in West Monroe theft

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, the vehicle has been identified and located by deputies. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a large five-step fiberglass staircase taken from a location on Ole Highway 15 in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, a red GMC flatbed truck […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman charged with attempted manslaughter

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Officers responded to a scene on Watertank Road after an ambulance arrived to care for a victim of a stabbing. While deputies were in route, Ruston Ambulance Service stated they had a male with a stab wound. When LPSO arrived, the EMTs stated they were treating a male with a deep stab wound in his shoulder.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man charged with domestic abuse

A 34-year-old Ruston man was charged June 11 with domestic abuse aggravated assault after Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Officers investigated a complaint. The victim stated that she and her boyfriend, Benjamin Saunders, had argued after coming home from a concert. She said they were still in the car at their residence when Saunders took a knife out and threatened her.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Tallulah Police arrests Madison Parish School Board member for Attempted Second-Degree Murder

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tallulah Police Department officers arrested a Madison Parish School Board Member for an Attempted Second-Degree Murder charge. According to officers, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, they arrested District Five School Board Member Darrell Sims for shooting someone. A local hospital treated the victim and released him. Authorities gave Sims a $100,000 […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe Police arrest 2 Armed Robbery suspects, authorities say

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1800 block Rochelle Avenue in reference to two wanted armed robbery suspects. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 21-year-old Damarvin Thomas and 17-year-old Dorsey Robinson and placed them under arrest. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Monroe […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Nearly 5,000 Ouachita Parish residents are without power

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, Ouachita Parish is experiencing power outages. As of now, approximately 4,880 outages are reported by Entergy. According to Roderick Worthy with Entergy Northeast Louisiana, the outages were caused by equipment failure. Crews are currently working to restore power and there is not an expected time for power […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

K-9 finds marijuana on traffic stop

Ruston Police arrested a man on a traffic stop Tuesday after a Lincoln Parish Sheriff K-9 alerted to illegal substances in his car. At about 12:30 p.m. RPD Officer D. Smith stopped a Chevrolet El Camino that was not displaying a license plate. The driver and a juvenile passenger exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away, and the officer had to direct the driver several times to stay with the vehicle.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Multiple burn bans issued for northeast Louisiana parishes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some northeast Louisiana residents are now under a burn ban. Sheriff’s offices in LaSalle Parish and Caldwell Parish say burn bans are in effect there. The Caldwell Parish Police Jury issued its burn ban on June 15, 2022. In LaSalle, the sheriff’s office announce the burn ban on June 13, 2022.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KSLA

Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An Arizona wildfire suspected to have been started by a Northeast Louisiana man has grown considerably in size in the past 24 hours. The Pipeline Fire is now 20,000 acres in size, according to incident data published online. The fire was first spotted Sunday, just six miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona. A day ago, the fire was reported to be around 5,000 acres in size. Wind has been a problem, as noted on the incident page online, “Critical fire, warm and windy conditions, which are pushing the wildfire toward the east and Schultz Pass.”
MONROE, LA

