The BB Club has opened its doors back to the public by reopening The Anthony in downtown Vicksburg. “We’re just excited to see people back in our doors. We haven’t had the door open at the BB Club since March 2020,” Ellen Amborn, co-owner of the BB Club, said. “So, we’re excited to see some familiar faces and hopefully some new faces as well.”

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO