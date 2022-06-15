ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

OMAP Savings for Uhrichsville

By Nick McWilliams
wtuz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Alice Reporting – A program through the Ohio Treasures Office estimates a local city saved over $4,000 in interest costs....

wtuz.com

Comments / 0

 

wtuz.com

New Phila Provides Sinkhole Update

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a sinkhole that appeared on Second Street Northeast over two weeks ago, New Philadelphia officials have provided an update. Work and planning has been ongoing to secure the roadway and build it back up, after the sizable hole developed due to a failing storm-sewer manhole.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Food Assistance Replacement Program Available

Nick McWilliams reporting – In light of extended power outages related to severe storms, residents can receive assistance to replace lost food. The Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services Office is offering replacement benefits to anyone already receiving food assistance. Those eligible are residents who had a power outage...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Applications Open for School Clothing Assistance

Mary Alice Reporting – A program through Job and Family Services has received funding for school-aged children to help with clothing. The Prevention, Retention, and Contingency Program (PRC) announced that each eligible child will receive $200 for school clothes and applications are available at the Tuscarawas County JFS lobby or at www.tcjfs.org.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Nina Mae Sours – June 15, 2022

Nina Mae Sours, age 97, of Brightwood, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, while in the care of Schoenbrunn Health Care Center at New Philadelphia, following a brief period of declining health. Born in Luray, Virginia on September 5, 1924, Nina was one of eight children born to the late...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Uhrichsville, OH
wtuz.com

Jody E. Ricklic – June 13, 2022

Jody E. Ricklic, 64, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, in Aultman Hospital at Canton, following a brief illness. Born October 14, 1957, in Union Hospital at Dover, she was the daughter of the late Julius and JoAnn (Sherrets) Ricklic. A graduate of New Philadelphia High School, Jody was active in the Spanish Club, Ecology Club, Future Teachers of America, and Junior Achievement of Tuscarawas County. After high school, she attended Rio Grande College where she was active in Kayetts, served as President of the Lambda Omicron Psi Sorority, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education Social Sciences Comprehensive Reading.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Jane A. Koontz – June 13, 2022

Jane A. Koontz, age 92, of Dover, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia. Born May 7, 1930, in Massillon, she was the daughter of the late Willard H. and Martha Kester Owens. Jane graduated from Washington High School in Massillon in 1948 and went on to attend Canton Actual Business College. On October 4, 1953, she married John A. C. “Jack” Koontz; the couple would have celebrated 69 years of marriage later this year. Jane was employed by Marr, Knapp & Crawfis in New Philadelphia, and then went to work for Union Hospital, in the business office, from which she retired after more than 30 years of service.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Dorothy A. Flynn – June 15, 2022

Dorothy A. Flynn, age 89, of Strasburg, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia, following a brief illness. Born April 7, 1933, in Dundee, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Celia Fair Knipe. Dorothy attended Dundee High School and was later employed as a nurse’s aide at Union Hospital, Dover, from which she retired after 25 years of service. Dorothy stayed busy in her retirement as a home health care aide.
STRASBURG, OH
wtuz.com

Bail Set in Aggravated Vehicle Homicide Case

A 22-year-old New Philadelphia man’s bond has been set related to six counts that include OVI and vehicle assault. The case comes after Justin Brill was arrested following an investigation into two men being struck by a vehicle on E. High Avenue, at Beaver Creek Apartments. One victim, Ronald Rader, 55, later died and the second victim sustained broken ribs and other injuries.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for Striking Pedestrian, One Dies

Mary Alice Reporting – A Tuesday night incident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle has been resolved with an arrest. At roughly 8:55pm, New Philadelphia Police were called about a pedestrian being struck on East High Avenue, at the Beaver Creek Apartments. Responding law enforcement found two injured men, who were transported to the hospital.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Baseball Hall of Famer to Speak at Library

Mary Alice Reporting – Following Saturday’s induction ceremony for the Tuscarawas Sports Hall of Fame, Lois Youngen will speak at the Dover Library. She played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the early 1950’s and had a successful career at the University of Oregon. Her...
DOVER, OH

Comments / 0

