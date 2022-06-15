OMAP Savings for Uhrichsville

Jody E. Ricklic, 64, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, in Aultman Hospital at Canton, following a brief illness. Born October 14, 1957, in Union Hospital at Dover, she was the daughter of the late Julius and JoAnn (Sherrets) Ricklic. A graduate of New Philadelphia High School, Jody was active in the Spanish Club, Ecology Club, Future Teachers of America, and Junior Achievement of Tuscarawas County. After high school, she attended Rio Grande College where she was active in Kayetts, served as President of the Lambda Omicron Psi Sorority, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education Social Sciences Comprehensive Reading.
