OMAP Savings for Uhrichsville

Jane A. Koontz, age 92, of Dover, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia. Born May 7, 1930, in Massillon, she was the daughter of the late Willard H. and Martha Kester Owens. Jane graduated from Washington High School in Massillon in 1948 and went on to attend Canton Actual Business College. On October 4, 1953, she married John A. C. “Jack” Koontz; the couple would have celebrated 69 years of marriage later this year. Jane was employed by Marr, Knapp & Crawfis in New Philadelphia, and then went to work for Union Hospital, in the business office, from which she retired after more than 30 years of service.

DOVER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO