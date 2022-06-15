Kiki – lost Cat in Lancaster, PA, 17602

D.C.-area teen Jedaiah Silvanus Lim died in a tragic accident at Codorus State Park this week, and his community has come together to help his mother and brother through this loss. Silvanus Lim was at a camping area at the park near a lake with friends, when the small group...
Pennsylvania tends to fly under the radar as a tourist destination, but it deserves more credit from out-of-staters. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are attractive cities near the western and eastern borders, and many miles of beautiful countryside and pleasant towns lie in between. Somewhere along the road you might find yourself...
I always love exploring new-to-me state parks, so I was excited to have the chance to check out Memorial Lake State Park in northeastern Lebanon County, PA. Memorial Lake State Park was created in 1945 and is totally surrounded by Fort Indiantown Gap Military Reservation, the base of operations for the Pennsylvania National Guard. However, despite being surrounded by the base, it is totally open for anyone to visit and there are no checkpoints that you have to go through to get here.
This Father’s Day, put a saucy smile on dad’s face with chicken wings from these area eateries. The range of sauces, seasonings and sizes vary from place to place, but the flavor stands out. This hidden gem in midtown Harrisburg features homespun, comforting soul food recipes passed down...
LITITZ, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2022. A Grammy nominated singer posted pictures online of a recent visit to Lancaster County. On Friday, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes shared photos on his Instagram hanging out outside of Rock Lititz, a music production campus in Lititz. The...
LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County restaurant owner is speaking out after being criticized for renting space out to a conservative religious organization. The Tied House in Lititz was set to host the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society and a discussion about whether Christianity should be the sole religion in Pennsylvania.
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Pride Festival will kick off the organization’s largest event in history on Saturday, June 18 at the Clipper Magazine Stadium. There will be 185 vendors and sponsors, 25 entertainers, a backyard area for yoga and yard games, a wedding ceremony, and a kids zone.
Looking to add a furry friend to the family this summer?. Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a three-day fee-waived adoption event at its Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. Beginning Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, animals ranging from cats, dogs, turtles, and other critters will be up for adoption.
Often called an ‘architectural museum’ thanks to all its beautiful old buildings, Pennsylvania’s York certainly is a very charming city to amble around. Considered by some to be the very first capital of the United States, it has plenty of interesting historic sites and important cultural landmarks to check out.
A 15-year-old has was arrested after his stepmom was found with “facial lacerations and bleeding injuries,” at a home in central Pennsylvania, police say,. Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a “domestic in progress” on Conrad Lane in Warwick Township at 5:42 a.m. on Friday, June 17, according to a release by the department.
COCHRANVILLE, Pa. — Mason Ellingsworth is described as a self-starter, a hard worker, an athlete, and a person who is well liked by his friends and schoolmates. The 16-year-old junior has played football and baseball at Octorara Area Career and Technical Education and is in the agriculture mechanics shop and FFA. He also works at Cross Bar Farm.
Spring Carlisle 2022, Corvettes for Sale, Corvette Auction Results. Spring Carlisle 2022 & Corvettes @ Auction and Corvettes For Sale. The Corvettes for Sale and Corvette Auction results of Spring Carlisle 2022 are here. Spring Carlisle 2022 has come and gone, but we still have plenty for you to see....
Central Pennsylvania must be powered on Dunkin’ because two more of the restaurants are en route to Dauphin County. Franchise owner BJ Patel said the outposts are slated to open later this year at the former AmeriGas Propane at 6823 Paxton St. in Swatara Township and former Taco Bell at 4105 N. Front St. in Susquehanna Township.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — No pool? No problem. Thanks to a relatively new online platform called Swimply, you could be taking a dip with just a few clicks this summer. “We were at the right place at the right time with a product and a service people really needed," said Asher Weinberger, the chief operating officer and one of the co-founders of Swimply.
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Lancaster County couple is in custody after an altercation last week in Cumberland County. Cassandra L. Ortiz, 25, and Harvey Segarra, 32, both of the 400 block of Beaver Street, were arrested at their home on Thursday, according to Upper Allen Township Police. They are...
When Eniola Iruaregbon moved to Harrisburg two years ago, finding food from Nigeria, her home country, wasn’t easy. In order to get African products, she would drive to the closest store she could find, which was in New Jersey. While there, Iruaregbon would often pick up extras to sell to others in Harrisburg’s African community. But her house was quickly being taken over by stacks of products.
Buckhorn, Pa. — The Columbia Colonnade is set to be auctioned off at the end of July, with the starting bid set at $3.4 million.
The property, which is listed on LoopNet, will be auctioned off July 25-27. PPL has posted a shut-off notice for the building that cites $10,973 in back payments owed. The notice, which was posted Thursday, says the owner has three days to avoid the shut-off.
>State Game Commission Notified of Bear Sightings. (Harrisburg, PA) - The State Game Commission has been called to Upper Allen Township in light of multiple bear sightings. The most recent has been in the area of the 900 block of Gettysburg Pike. There have been no reports of the bear being hostile or aggressive, but residents are asked to move trash cans and bird feeders inside, so as not to attract the bear. Residents are asked to call Upper Allen Police regarding any concerns about public safety.
As a stay-at-home mother of three, Jacqueline Ferentinos never lost sight of her dream of owning her own restaurant. “I grew up with parents in the restaurant business, and I’ve always had the itch,” she said. “Everything began falling into place a little over 4 years ago when a great space opened up.”
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with five robberies across Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties, authorities said. Hezekiah S. Gingerich's latest stop was the Turkey Hill store on New Holland Road in Brecknock Township (Berks County), where he robbed a person at gunpoint around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, local police said.
