Kiki – lost Cat in Lancaster, PA, 17602

I always love exploring new-to-me state parks, so I was excited to have the chance to check out Memorial Lake State Park in northeastern Lebanon County, PA. Memorial Lake State Park was created in 1945 and is totally surrounded by Fort Indiantown Gap Military Reservation, the base of operations for the Pennsylvania National Guard. However, despite being surrounded by the base, it is totally open for anyone to visit and there are no checkpoints that you have to go through to get here.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO