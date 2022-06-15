ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Boys’ Volleyball outduels Lowell to advance to State Championship

Cover picture for the articleThe WA’s Boys’ Volleyball game against Lowell was a rollercoaster of a matchup. WA commandingly won the first two sets to put themselves just one...

nshoremag.com

Top Five North Shore Golf Courses for Father’s Day This Weekend

With Father’s Day around the corner, the 2022 U.S. Open sweeping through Massachusetts, and summer in full swing, golfers are looking for places to play in the North Shore. Although more well known for private courses like Essex Country Club, Myopia Hunt Club, and Salem Country Club, the North Shore is also home to several excellent public and semi-private golf courses.
BEVERLY, MA
iheart.com

Free Sox Tickets Leads To $6K Ethics Penalty for Former State Official

BOSTON (State House News Service) — A former MassHealth official has paid a $6,000 civil penalty for breaking the state's conflict of interest law by soliciting and receiving free Boston Red Sox tickets from the contractor administering the MassHealth dental program. The State Ethics Commission announced Thursday that Stacia...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Saying farewell to D.W.'s Oceanside Inn

Thursday, June 23rd — Tonight, for the first time in 43 years, D.W's Oceanside Inn in Hampton Beach has closed. The owners bought the B&B in 1979 and have been running it ever since. Karen Meyers takes us inside the Victorian-style inn where decades of memories were made. Plus,...
Boston

In Malden, some question whether superintendent really holds a doctorate

Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy has so far not provided proof of her doctorate, despite saying she holds one. Questions have swirled in Malden lately over whether first-year Malden schools Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy indeed holds the doctorate she says she earned nearly a decade ago but has so far not offered proof of receiving.
MALDEN, MA
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Great American Ribfest & Food Truck Festival

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. If you love ribs and BBQ, the Great American Ribfest & Food Truck Festival is where you want to be this summer. It’s back and it’s bigger and better than ever!
MERRIMACK, NH
NHPR

Sig Sauer is sued over pistol critics say goes off by itself

Sig Sauer, based in Newington, New Hampshire, maintains the P320 is safe. It is one of the country’s largest gun-makers. Gun-maker Sig Sauer is facing fresh accusations that its P320 pistol model is prone to going off without the trigger being pulled. A U.S. Army veteran says in a...
NEWINGTON, NH
WCVB

New England electric prices expected to spike this summer, U.S. Energy Information Administration says

BOSTON — Electricity prices are expected to spike for New England customers this summer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. EIA said it expects electricity prices in the Northeast regions, including New England, will exceed $100 per megawatt-hour between June and August 2022, up from an average of about $50 per megawatt-hour last summer.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

State sues North Shore nursing home for COVID violations

ROWLEY – The state is suing a North Shore nursing home over how it handled resident safety during the pandemic. The Attorney General's office has been investigating Sea View Retreat, Inc., in Rowley since June 2020. The civil lawsuit claims the facility and its owner didn't comply with state or federal laws, rules and regulations designed to protect long-term residents from COVID-19. The suit claims residents weren't isolated if they had symptoms or tested positive for the virus and that staff wasn't trained on how to properly use protective equipment. Because the safety rules weren't followed, the Attorney General's office said, any claims Sea View billed to MassHealth during the pandemic were improper and fraudulent. Last year, Sea View's owner Steve Comely said he's rather shut down the facility than comply with the state's vaccine mandate for nursing home employees. "I have a very limited staff left and about 25 percent have decided against the covid vaccine," he said. "But they have the right to decide what to put in their body and I have to back them up on that." At least one resident at Sea View died from COVID during the investigation. The facility has since closed. 
ROWLEY, MA
NECN

Newburyport Fire Boat Sinks on Dock in Merrimack River

A Newburyport Fire Department fire boat sank while docked at Cashman Park on the Merrimack River overnight, and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause. Fire officials said the boat sank overnight Thursday or early Friday morning. A pedestrian who was walking in the area around 4 a.m. Friday called police after noticing the boat partially submerged.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

