ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford recalls over 2.9 million vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362O3A_0gBk300H00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

Recent Recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Man found dead under I-20 overpass

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a homeless man who was found on Washington Road under the I-20 overpass. The victim was sleeping on the sidewalk under the bridge. An autopsy has been scheduled for some time next week. There is no suspicion of foul play. The […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
CNET

Ford Recalls 3 Million Vehicles for Transmission-Related Rollaways

Cars share a variety of components that you may not necessarily expect, which is why a single part failure can end up creating a recall that spans a wide swath of models, as is the case with Ford's latest recall. Ford this week issued a recall for approximately 3 million...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Recall#Transit Connect#Nexstar Media Inc
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
WJBF

Former Mobile police officer dead in Washington Co. jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with […]
MOBILE, AL
WJBF

Woman wanted by RCSO for terroristic threats and acts

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is wanted for one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Monday, June 6th. According to the incident report, the victim states that Kylisha Jones, 20, threw sugar, eggs, macaroni noodles, and other food items at her car […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Allergy
WJBF

Three killed in I-20 accident near Crawfordville Exit

TALIAFERRO Co, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol has released the crash report in a single-vehicle accident that killed three, including a 7-year-old girl, this weekend in Taliaferro County. Saturday, June 11th, at 3:39 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Malibu with two adults and a child left the roadway traveling eastbound on I-20 near mile marker […]
TALIAFERRO COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Earthquake felt all over the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Did you feel that? Many over the CSRA may have felt a rumble or shake early Saturday. According to USGS.GOV, an earthquake occurred in Stillmore, Ga that could be felt all over the CSRA. A map on the USGS.GOV website shows the earthquake was felt as far as Brunswick, Ga. to […]
STILLMORE, GA
WJBF

Man wanted for questioning in Augusta burglaries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in burglaries on Kinger Court in Augusta. The burglaries occurred on the 1200 block of Kinger Court on June 13, 2022. The man wanted for questioning in the photo left the scene in a 2012 Ford […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

3 arrested on charges related to missing person case in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Oconee County women were arrested Wednesday in reference to a missing person investigation in Walhalla. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Brook Lindsey Nix, 34-year-old Amanda Lea Bryant, and 33-year-old Stephanie Nicole Stancil, all of Walhalla. Deputies said a teenage boy that was reported missing on June 1 […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Police: East Texas man had body of son who died in 2018 in kitchen

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) — New Boston police officers found a body on Tuesday approximately at 5:10 p.m. while they were doing a welfare check. When they arrived to a residence in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street, they made contact with the father of the person and officers asked if he knew why […]
NEW BOSTON, TX
WJBF

Golden Harvest and YMCA partner to feed families

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – A partnership between the YMCA and Golden Harvest is helping to provide hundreds of meals for families in need. With inflation and grocery prices rising, Golden Harvest and YMCA leaders said they’re seeing an increased need in the community. Extending the food pantry hours until 7 p.m. at YMCA locations […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two Glascock County teens missing

MITCHELL, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement agencies are looking for Tristin Lossie, 14, and William Ellwood, 15. These children were last seen on Wednesday, June 15th at 6:30 A.M. in the area of Cedar Road in Mitchell, Glascock County, Georgia. At this time, law enforcement does not have a reasonable belief that the children have […]
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy