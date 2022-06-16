Sauras, Wildcats host scrimmages Summer camps hit record participation Icons warn of Title IX comp...

Both South and West Stokes’ basketball programs hosted super scrimmages over this past week.

Summer camps are in full swing with area high schools this past week with every camp held reaching a record number in attendance.

Some of the giants of women’s basketball say if not for Title IX, doors would not have been open for them to blaze trails to Hall of Fame careers on and off the court, but sound complacency alarms when it comes to the future of the law.

Following the 2022 spring semester, a total of 24 Surry Community College student-athletes have been named to the Region 10 All-Academic team. In order to be named All-Academic, student-athletes must participate in a sport which competes during the spring semester and achieve a minimum 3.0 grade point average while passing at least 12 credit hours.

DANBURY – At an early age, North Stokes’ Carson Fitch had aspirations of playing college basketball. Last month, the senior signed his national letter-of-intent to play at Greensboro College after considering multiple schools.

KING – The Stokes County Post 290 Jr. baseball team is off and running this summer with a 9-2 start that includes a double-header sweep of Mount Airy on First Responder Night last Friday.

KING — West Stokes accomplished a feat that no team, at any level, has done in recent memory and that’s winning conference championships in all seven spring sports (baseball, boys’ tennis, boys’ golf, boys’ and girls’ track, girls’ soccer, and softball) in the Mid-State 2A.

DANBURY — When Hunter Fulp entered high school at North Stokes, he never thought wrestling in college. It wasn’t even on his radar. But his love and commitment to the sport over the past three years has earned him a spot at Patrick & Henry Community College in Martinsville, Virginia.

With the help of area coaches and local media, The Stokes News has selected the 2022 All-County Girls’ Soccer Team.

KING — West Stokes has selected a familiar face to be its next head cheerleading coach. Julie Money is returning to the school after 20 years. Money was the head coach during the 2000-01 basketball season, while Emily Snow coached during the football season and the competition team.

June 20-24 – Rhett Bonner (West Stokes) Basketball June Camp (9 am-2:30 p.m.); First through 10th grade, early drop off at 8 am, $100, contact Rhett Bonner at 336-655-9001 or Rhett.bonner@gmail.com

The winning team at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop this Tuesday was (from left) Lee Kiser, Frank Rogers, Mike Parker and Harvey Jessup. Closest to the pin winners were: Jerry Kellam, Le...



