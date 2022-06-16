ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

Sauras, Wildcats host scrimmages Summer camps hit record participation Icons warn of Title IX comp...

By Stokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes NewsStokes News
The Stokes News
The Stokes News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eh5wF_0gBjrPUj00

Both South and West Stokes’ basketball programs hosted super scrimmages over this past week.

[…]

Summer camps are in full swing with area high schools this past week with every camp held reaching a record number in attendance.

[…]

Some of the giants of women’s basketball say if not for Title IX, doors would not have been open for them to blaze trails to Hall of Fame careers on and off the court, but sound complacency alarms when it comes to the future of the law.

[…]

Following the 2022 spring semester, a total of 24 Surry Community College student-athletes have been named to the Region 10 All-Academic team. In order to be named All-Academic, student-athletes must participate in a sport which competes during the spring semester and achieve a minimum 3.0 grade point average while passing at least 12 credit hours.

[…]

DANBURY – At an early age, North Stokes’ Carson Fitch had aspirations of playing college basketball. Last month, the senior signed his national letter-of-intent to play at Greensboro College after considering multiple schools.

[…]

KING – The Stokes County Post 290 Jr. baseball team is off and running this summer with a 9-2 start that includes a double-header sweep of Mount Airy on First Responder Night last Friday.

[…]

KING — West Stokes accomplished a feat that no team, at any level, has done in recent memory and that’s winning conference championships in all seven spring sports (baseball, boys’ tennis, boys’ golf, boys’ and girls’ track, girls’ soccer, and softball) in the Mid-State 2A.

[…]

DANBURY — When Hunter Fulp entered high school at North Stokes, he never thought wrestling in college. It wasn’t even on his radar. But his love and commitment to the sport over the past three years has earned him a spot at Patrick & Henry Community College in Martinsville, Virginia.

[…]

With the help of area coaches and local media, The Stokes News has selected the 2022 All-County Girls’ Soccer Team.

[…]

KING — West Stokes has selected a familiar face to be its next head cheerleading coach. Julie Money is returning to the school after 20 years. Money was the head coach during the 2000-01 basketball season, while Emily Snow coached during the football season and the competition team.

[…]

June 20-24 – Rhett Bonner (West Stokes) Basketball June Camp (9 am-2:30 p.m.); First through 10th grade, early drop off at 8 am, $100, contact Rhett Bonner at 336-655-9001 or Rhett.bonner@gmail.com

[…]

The winning team at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop this Tuesday was (from left) Lee Kiser, Frank Rogers, Mike Parker and Harvey Jessup. Closest to the pin winners were: Jerry Kellam, Le...

(Feed generated with FetchRSS )

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Eagle's Landing Christian quarterback Charlie Gilliam commits to Wake Forest

Eagle’s Landing Christian quarterback Charlie Gilliam committed Thursday to the Wake Forest University football program. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising senior threw for 2,098 yards and 18 touchdowns last season in ELCA’s run to the Class A Private semifinals. He rushed for seven more TDs. Gilliam, who maintains a...
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stokes County, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Danbury, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Goodbye WFMY News 2 and the Triad!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday will be my last day at WFMY News 2. A lot has happened in the last three years here. I got married, bought my first home, lived in a pandemic and had a baby. You've been through each amazing and sometimes challenging milestone with me.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saura#Vikings#Paxton Lawson#Wildcats#Hall Of Fame#Surry Community College#Greensboro College#The Stokes County Post
WXII 12

Protest organized around Winston-Salem Drag Queen Storytime

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — ADrag Queen Storytime is one of many events planned in Winston-Salem for Pride Month. But it's getting a lot more attention because of a protest planned around it. Drag Queen Anna Yacht is set to read books to kids at Bookmarks on Saturday, June 18. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro prepares for Juneteenth celebrations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people are finding special ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year. June 19, 1865, marks the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free. To celebrate this federal holiday, there are many events happening in and around the Piedmont Triad. Glenn Perkins, the curator of community history at the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad storms cause power outages and damage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Strong storms moved through North Carolina Friday, causing damage throughout the Piedmont Triad. The following counties have reported storm damage:. "I've never seen anything like it. I thought a tornado was in the area," Forsyth County resident Al Fredricks told WXII 12. This content is imported...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Brunchin’ while Black: Women of color find their brunch tribe in Winston-Salem

Featured photo: Tasia Wilson, the organizer of the Brown Skin Brunchin’ at Sweet Potatoes in Winston Salem on June 11, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) Tasia Wilson wears a maxi dress of white-and-green paisley that brushes up against her ankles, her feet sit secured in strappy sandals with clear bands. Her hair hangs comfortably in loose locs just past her shoulders and her dark brown eyes match her caramel-colored, tortoiseshell glasses. She’s dressed up, but not too much. It’s the perfect fit for brunch.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Oink And Ale To Be Held Saturday In Eden, North Carolina In Rockingham County

Yes! Oink and Ole will be held this coming Saturday in Eden, North Carolina on Monroe Street. At the event will be music, BBQ, and brew! And more importantly will be fun and a time to see your friends and make new ones. This is a highly anticipated event in which many will come out to go to. It will be held from 6 PM to 9PM. Admission is $5 and includes a glass and helps pay for On The Border, the ultimate Eagles Tribute Band.
EDEN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Storm damage causes road closures in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department received reports about fallen trees and power lines due to severe weather in the area. Drivers should be careful in those areas and prepare to take different routes. When a traffic signal is out due to power outage or other malfunction, drivers...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

High Point, Forsyth County, Elkin get NC development grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The city of High Point, the town of Elkin and Forsyth County are among the 16 beneficiaries announced Thursday of the latest round of grants from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. The grants, totaling $3,938,829 will include the creation of 472 jobs and will attract some $67 million in private […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
The Stokes News

The Stokes News

King, NC
6
Followers
5
Post
312
Views
ABOUT

The Stokes News is based in King, North Carolina, and serves surrounding areas.

 https://www.thestokesnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy